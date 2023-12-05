A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Gratitude' Air Jordan 11 to the Stüssy x Nike Air Flight 89 pack, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Dec 05, 2023
Via Nike

There's only a few more weeks to secure the perfect gift for the sneaker lover in your life this holiday season. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing choices hitting stores this week. 


Highlights include the "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11, Sacai's latest Nike collab, a retro release of the fan-favorite Air Penny 2 from 1996, another chance to snag Jae Tips' Saucony Grid Shadow 2s, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Nike ACG Torre Mid

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike ACG is bringing back the Torre Mid in two colorways. The hiking boot from 1995 features waterproof uppers that mix colorful mesh with brown suede overlays. An ACG logo stamped on the lateral heel, Swoosh on the quarter panel, hiker laces, and a rugged outsole complete the outdoor-ready pairs. 

Nike Air Penny 2 'Atlantic Blue'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Reintroduced with the help of Stüssy collabs earlier this year, the Air Penny 2 returns in an OG colorways on Tuesday morning. The white and blue pair perfectly matches the iconic Orlando Magic jerseys donned by Penny Hardaway in the '90s. 

Sacai x Nike Magmascape

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Sacai has fused together two silhouettes from the Nike archive to create its latest collab, the Magmascape. The high-top, boot-like design fuses elements from the Air Footscape running shoe and Air Magma hiking boot. "Varsity Royal" and "Pecan" iterations will be available. 

JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon

Via JJJJound

Price: $150
When: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.
Where: jjjjound.com
What You Need to Know: JJJJound has partnered with Reebok once again for a minimalist take on the Classic Nylon. The pair sports a grey nylon upper, tonal suede overlays, white and cream accents, and a JJJJound logo replacing the usual Reebok branding in the window box. 

New Balance 991v1 'Urban Winter'

Via New Balance

Price: $259.99
When: Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: New Balance's latest Made in UK 991 is dubbed the "Urban Winter." The pair features a cream ripstop upper, premium pigskin suede overlays, and black leather "N" logos. 

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Billie Eilish's latest take on the Alpha Force 88 has us feeling like we're back in the early 2010s. The retro basketball shoe has been given an all-red leather upper. The singer's branding appears on the cork insoles. 

SoleFly x Air Jordan 8

Via SoleFly

Price: $225
When: Friday, Dec. 8
Where: Miami's Calle Ocho festival
What You Need to Know: SoleFly's latest Air Jordan collab channels Miami's Cuban history. Dubbed the "Mi Casa, Su Casa," the pair features a sail and fossil upper that mixes materials like suede, and a mesh meant to nod to couches that SoleFly co-owners Danny Hidalgo and Carlos Prieto's grandmothers would have in Cuba. The pattern on the insoles mimics the tile typically seen on the floors of Cuban homes. The packaging looks like a Cuban cigar box. Red and gold detailing such as special "SF" branding on the straps to represent the Miami boutique completes the colorway.

Stüssy x Nike Air Flight 89

Price: TBD
When: Friday, Dec. 8
Where: stussy.com, select Stüssy chapter stores, and select Dover Street Market locations
What You Need to Know: Stüssy's latest Nike project is focused on the Air Flight 89. The streetwear brand's main design tweak is a snakeskin panel added to the upper complete with its "SS" logo. The tongue branding has also been tweaked to read "Air Stüssy." White/red, white/brown, and black/grey colorways will all be up for grabs.  

Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2

Via Jae Tips

Price: $160
When: Friday, Dec. 8
Where: saucony.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Following more limited releases at ComplexCon and via Jae Tips' web store, the designer's latest Saucony collab is finally getting a wide launch. Both colorways of the "What's the Occasion?" Grid Shadow 2 share details like Jae Tip's multicolored flower logo stitched on the heel, Jae Tips branding on the left tongue, and "Forever" on the lateral toe.

Air Jordan 11 'Gratitude'

Via Nike

Price: $230
When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Finally, the "DMP" 11s are getting the retro treatment. Now dubbed the "Gratitude" 11, this 2023 drop differs slightly from the highly coveted 2006 pair. The OG white mesh upper has been swapped out for leather. Black patent leather, gold details, and a milky outsole complete the latest installment of Jordan Brand's holiday tradition. 

