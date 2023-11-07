Solefly's Air Jordan 8 Channels Miami's Cuban History

What can you tell me about the Jordan 8? I know it's got some inspiration from your Cuban roots—there are some ties to that. I know the wider Latin community in Miami was an inspiration.

Hidalgo: Yeah, like you said, the shoe definitely has a Cuban inspiration behind it. Since Carlos and I, our families are both from Cuba, we both have a Cuban background. So I would say that the shoe is heavily influenced by Cuba, from the Cuban tile design on the paper on the wrap inside the shoe box to the tile.

It's also on the insole of the shoe, which is inspired by an old Cuban tile that you would find in a lot of the houses in Cuba. To the mesh material that you will find on the windows on the side of the shoe, that was inspired by the couch that our grandmothers would have in Cuba. You know, Cuba is very well known for cigars. So we definitely had a very large cigar inspiration behind the shoes.

As you can see with the box, it looks like a cigar box. When you open up the box, the shoes are inside, but the physical box looks like an actual box of cigars. So there is a lot of Cuban heritage to the shoe from the cigars, the tile, the materials that we used, the suedes.

Also, the shoe also has a big baseball influence. Part of the reason that we made it kind of like a sail or off-white color was to give it that feel like it was being worn on a baseball field with the clay. So we took the colors from a Cuban baseball team, the Cuban Scorpions, which is an old baseball team out in Cuba, and they played their first major league game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cuba. So the shoe has a baseball background as well.

And so you mentioned some of the materials; you mentioned the mesh and the suede. It looks like there might be some other stuff going on there. How did you choose what you were going to use for that?

Seage: Yeah, the upper ankle window has a rugged canvas. The inspiration there was just kind of the immigrant journey that spans further than the Latino community. Just for any immigrant moving to a new place is gonna notice like, he's gonna have to persevere and kind of get scrappy, do what they can.

And then as [that] kind of progresses, you get towards the suedes and stuff, which is a hint more durable, but just becoming more like a fine material and finished. Which represents more so like the opportunity to create in a new land and the freedom that comes with that. And then lastly, that window Danny mentioned, one of the first things on our mood board was baseball, just because of the ties it has to the Latino community. And down here in Miami, that's kind of the first sport everybody's introduced to. Since the 8 also released around the time [Michael Jordan] was interested in baseball, we referenced that on the mesh. So our version of it ended up being this woven textile that Danny said represents a lot of textiles you'll find on Latino clothing and furniture, which is like a woven either cane weave or like a wide eyelet mesh.

And then gold hardware. Cuban link gold was something that we wanted to kind of throw in there a little, just a little like a more playful nod towards some of the more cultural.