Nike Zoom Fly

The Nike Zoom Fly is a running sneaker introduced in 2017, designed to deliver speed and endurance through a carbon-infused nylon plate embedded in the midsole and Nike React foam cushioning. Its lightweight mesh upper and streamlined silhouette provide breathability and support, catering specifically to long-distance runners seeking a balance of comfort and propulsion. Its defining feature is the integration of marathon-level technology—like the stiff carbon plate—into a training shoe accessible to a broader audience. Runners return to the Zoom Fly for its ability to offer race-day efficiency and responsiveness at a more affordable price point than Nike’s dedicated racing flats, making it a go-to option for those improving performance without sacrificing everyday usability.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

vaporfly-3-zoom-fly-6
Sneakers

Nike Honors Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus on New Performance Models

The VaporFly 3 and Zoom Fly 6 take on the flame graphics.

Zac Dubasik683 days ago
Off White x Nike
Sneakers

10 Most Affordable Off-White x Nike Sneaker Collaborations Right Now

Here are the 10 most affordable Off-White x Nike sneaker collabs by Virgil Abloh right now including the Air Max 90, Air Force 1, & more.

Mike DeStefano2499 days ago
off white x nike the ten collection
Sneakers

Ranking All of the Off-White x Nike Sneakers, From Worst to Best

Virgil Abloh and Nike have designed over 30 pairs of sneakers. From Air Vapormax to Presto here are the best Nike x Off White Sneakers.

Matt Welty2517 days ago
Nike Zoom Fly 3 (Mens) 1
Sneakers

Nike Officially Unveils the Zoom Fly 3

Nike has officially unveiled its 2019 Zoom Series including the Zoom Fly 3, Air Zoom Pegasus 36, Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2, and ZoomX VaporFly Next%.

Mike DeStefano2593 days ago
Nike Zoom Fly SP 'London' AV7006 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

London Gets New Zoom Fly SPs

Nike has a new Zoom Fly SP colorway designed for London releasing soon. Find more details including the release date here.

Riley Jones2844 days ago
Advertisement
nike zoom flyknit
Sneakers

Nike Gives the Vaporfly 4% and Zoom Fly the Flyknit Treatment

Nike is delivering the Flyknit treatment to two of its groundbreaking running silhouettes, with the launch of the Vaporfly 4% Flyknit and Zoom Fly Flyknit. 

Sam Cole2879 days ago
nike zoom vaporfly 4 percent
Sneakers

Nike Adds Flyknit to Two of Its High Performance Runners

Nike is will release two new versions of the Vapor Fly 4% and the Zoom Fly that feature React foam soles and flyknit uppers, making the sneakers lighter.

Michael Conway2885 days ago
Nike Zoom Fly 'Black/Metallic Gold/White' 8880848 006 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Dropping Mismatched Zoom Flys Soon

Nike has a new Zoom Fly runner in 'Black/Metallic Gold/White' with mismatched uppers. Find the release date and details here including pricing info and more.

Riley Jones2900 days ago
Off White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Release Date AO2115 001 AO2115 800
Sneakers

Another Chance to Cop Off-White x Zoom Fly Mercurials

Retailer Bodega is giving sneakerheads a second chance at Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial collaboration. Find out how to get the shoes here.

Riley Jones2919 days ago
Nike Zoom Fly SP 'Light Bone' AJ9282 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike's Dropping One of the Cleanest Zoom Flys Yet

Nike has a new Zoom Fly SP colorway in 'Light Bone/White' arriving at retailers now. See the new runners and find out all of the release date details here.

Riley Jones2933 days ago
Advertisement
Ubiq x Federal Donuts Off White x Nike Giveaway 4
Sneakers

This Sneaker Shop Has a Sweet Giveaway for Virgil Abloh's New Nikes

Philadelphia boutique Ubiq has joined forces with local donut shop Federal Donuts for a unique giveaway of the Off-White x Nike Soccer collection.

Mike DeStefano2955 days ago
Off White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Release Date AO2115 001 AO2115 800
Sneakers

How to Get Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurials

The Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit Collection will release on June 14, 2018 for $200.

Brandon Richard2956 days ago
Nike 2018 Zoom Fly 'Be True'
Sneakers

Nike Called out Over 2018 'Be True' Sneakers

Nike faces backlash for its use of the pink triangle on its new 'Be True' LGBTQ Pride sneaker collection. Find out why the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power is taking issue with this year's design.

Riley Jones2963 days ago
Off White x Nike Football Mon Amour Collection (2)
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Expresses Love for Soccer with New Off-White x Nike Collection

A look at Virgil Abloh's full 'Football, Mon Armour' Off-White x Nike Collection.

Sole Collector2968 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App