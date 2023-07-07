SoleFly's Air Jordan 8 Collab Releases Next Month

Miami-based sneaker boutique SoleFly has landed itself another Air Jordan collab if this teaser is any indication.

A newly leaked image shared by SoleFly co-founder Carlos Prieto on Threads is a sample version of the forthcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 collab. In addition to previewing the sneaker project, Prieto also confirmed that this iteration of the Jordan 8 is inspired by the Nike Air Diamond Turf.

Two sample versions of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 were revealed, including one pair that's equipped with a tonal black nubuck upper while the other shoe features gold quarter panels at the midfoot. One of the styles features gold details on the cross straps and the other appears in white. The collab also comes with a special golden SoleFly hangtag that's shaped like a baseball plate.

There are no release details available for this SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 collab. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (11/16): After detailing its new collaboration in an interview with Complex last week, SoleFly's Air Jordan 8 is almost set to drop.

The Sail/Fossil-Varsity Red-Metallic Gold colorway takes inspiration from SoleFly co-owners Danny Hidalgo and Carlos Prieto's Cuban roots in Miami, as well as Michael Jordan's brief baseball career. As a nod to the latter, the shoe featutes a pre-yellowed treatment, almost as if it's been worn on the diamond.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 "Mi Casa, Su Casa" will release Dec. 8 at Miami's Calle Ocho festival for a retail price of $225. Online launch details have not yet been confirmed.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 8 "Mi Casa, Su Casa"

Release Date: 12/08/23

Color: Sail/Fossil-Varsity Red-Metallic Gold

Style #: FJ2850-107

Price: $225