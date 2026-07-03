Latest Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting
ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.
Sofia Coppola Says She Has To Fight for a ‘Tiny Fraction’ of Budgets Male Directors Get
Coppola said her team had to reuse sets and make their own costumes for her new film 'Priscilla,' which only received a $20 million budget.
Jacob Elordi Ate Poutine In Canada To Accurately Portray Older Elvis In 'Priscilla'
Elordi didn't quite get the Elvis belly from his later years, but he admits he did try.
Priscilla Presley Says Relationship With Elvis Wasn't Sexual: 'He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’
The 78-year-old made the comment during a press conference for Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which chronicles the pair's relationship.
'Euphoria' Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' Starring Cailee Spaeny
According to an A24 rep, the film, which is based on the 1985 book 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley, is set to begin shooting in Toronto this year.
Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Play Father and Daughter in Trailer for Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks'
The proven 'Lost in Translation' duo of Murray and director Sofia Coppola reunites for a story about generational differences and relationship suspicions.
Bill Murray Talks 'A Very Murray Christmas,' Fame, and Life as a God in Vanity Fair
Bill is still out here being a god.
Sofia Coppola Leaves Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Sofia Coppola leaves Disney's latest live-action remake.
Bill Murray Is Getting a Star-Studded Christmas Special for Netflix
'A Very Murray Christmas' will be directed by Sofia Coppola.
Bill Murray to Star in, What Else? A Christmas Special
Bill Murray will star in an upcoming TV Christmas special.
Kirsten Dunst Insinuates That Actresses Who Get Sexually Harassed By Directors Are Asking For It
Kirsten Dunst has says actresses who receive advances from directors "court that stuff."
Sofia Coppola Is Set to Direct a Live-Action "The Little Mermaid"
And not with Disney!
Rachel Bilson Isn't Too Happy With "The Bling Ring"
She called Sofia Coppola's new film "weird."
Mischa Barton Is Angry At Sofia Coppola and "The Bling Ring"
Because it mentions her DUI.
25 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Bling Ring
A few fun facts about the bandits of Sofia Coppola's most recent flick.
Personality Complex: "The Bling Ring" Star Israel Broussard Is Breaking Into La La Land
The 18-year-old actor talks the Oakwood, L.A. life, and Emma Watson.
"Man of Steel" Predictably Made a Ton of Money This Weekend
Despite mixed reviews.
Paris Hilton Cried While Watching "The Bling Ring" At Cannes
"It just made me really angry and upset, and when I see these kids, I want to, like, slap them."