Sofia Coppola

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Scarlett Johansson at an event, wearing a black halter dress, with sleek hair and gold jewelry.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting

ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.

Alex Ocho428 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofia Coppola Says She Has To Fight for a ‘Tiny Fraction’ of Budgets Male Directors Get

Coppola said her team had to reuse sets and make their own costumes for her new film 'Priscilla,' which only received a $20 million budget.

Mark Elibert936 days ago
Pop Culture

Jacob Elordi Ate Poutine In Canada To Accurately Portray Older Elvis In 'Priscilla'

Elordi didn't quite get the Elvis belly from his later years, but he admits he did try.

Louis Pavlakos976 days ago
Pop Culture

Priscilla Presley Says Relationship With Elvis Wasn't Sexual: 'He Respected the Fact I Was Only 14 Years Old’

The 78-year-old made the comment during a press conference for Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' which chronicles the pair's relationship.

tara mahadevan1047 days ago
Jacob Elordi is pictured wearing a suit at an event
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s 'Priscilla' Starring Cailee Spaeny

According to an A24 rep, the film, which is based on the 1985 book 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley, is set to begin shooting in Toronto this year.

Trace William Cowen1404 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Play Father and Daughter in Trailer for Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks'

The proven 'Lost in Translation' duo of Murray and director Sofia Coppola reunites for a story about generational differences and relationship suspicions.

Trace William Cowen2158 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sofia Coppola Leaves Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'

Sofia Coppola leaves Disney's latest live-action remake.

Debbie Encalada4063 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bill Murray Is Getting a Star-Studded Christmas Special for Netflix

'A Very Murray Christmas' will be directed by Sofia Coppola.

ianservantes4074 days ago
Pop Culture

Bill Murray to Star in, What Else? A Christmas Special

Bill Murray will star in an upcoming TV Christmas special.

Debbie Encalada4294 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kirsten Dunst Insinuates That Actresses Who Get Sexually Harassed By Directors Are Asking For It

Kirsten Dunst has says actresses who receive advances from directors "court that stuff."

holahavito4473 days ago
Pop Culture

Rachel Bilson Isn't Too Happy With "The Bling Ring"

She called Sofia Coppola's new film "weird."

Tanya Ghahremani4760 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mischa Barton Is Angry At Sofia Coppola and "The Bling Ring"

Because it mentions her DUI.

Tanya Ghahremani4768 days ago
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Pop Culture

25 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Bling Ring

A few fun facts about the bandits of Sofia Coppola's most recent flick.

Stephanie Goncalves4775 days ago
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Pop Culture

Personality Complex: "The Bling Ring" Star Israel Broussard Is Breaking Into La La Land

The 18-year-old actor talks the Oakwood, L.A. life, and Emma Watson.

Tara Aquino4776 days ago
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Pop Culture

Paris Hilton Cried While Watching "The Bling Ring" At Cannes

"It just made me really angry and upset, and when I see these kids, I want to, like, slap them."

Tanya Ghahremani4809 days ago

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