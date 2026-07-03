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Drake just performed a medley of deep cuts and classics for two nights at the legendary Apollo theater. Here are the biggest takeaways from Sunday's show.Jordan Rose
20 Drizzy lyrics that make the perfect post, depending on your relationship status.Rick Mele
Drake’s breakthrough mixtape, ‘So Far Gone,’ dropped a decade ago. It marked the height of the blog rap era, and transcended any other project from the time.Kiana Fitzgerald
Drake seeking sample clearance from Kanye for "Say What's Real" got us thinking—'So Far Gone' performed in its entirety would be fire.Frazier Tharpe