So Far Gone

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drake so far gone
Music

Drake's 'So Far Gone' Re-Release Is His 10th Consecutive Top 10 Album

Drake hit the top 10 without having to release another album.

Alex Galbraith2699 days ago
drake
Music

Drake's 'So Far Gone' Projected to Have Strong First Week After Streaming Debut

Drake's decade-old 'So Far Gone' project finally hit streaming services, Kanye West clearance included.

Trace William Cowen2706 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Got "Say You Will" Sample Cleared, Despite Kanye's Initial Refusal

Back in December, Ye tweeted he had denied the clearance due to his ongoing beef with Drake.

Joshua Espinoza2709 days ago
Drake and Bun B
Music

Bun B Says Drake Is a Top 10 Lyricist: 'A Lot of People Who Are in the Top 10 Had Ghostwriters'

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Drake's legendary mixtape 'So Far Gone.'

Joe Price2711 days ago
drake
Music

Drake Reflects on 10 Years of 'So Far Gone' Ahead of Tape's Streaming Release

Drake even shouted out Kanye West in his retrospective message. "I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career," he said. So Far Gone tape.

Trace William Cowen2711 days ago
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people respond to kanye calling drake out
Music

Kanye and Drake's Latest Drama Brought Out Some Hilarious Fan Reactions

Kanye sent out a flurry of tweets directed at Drake on Thursday.

Abel Shifferaw2772 days ago
drake's so far gone artwork
Style

Flashback Friday: The Story Behind the Artwork for Drake's 'So Far Gone' Mixtape

Darkie looks back at the artwork for Drake's 'So Far Gone' mixtape and talks about his relationship with the rapper, and how the cover art came about.

Complex3731 days ago
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Music

A Drake Hater Admits Drake Is Not Terrible

"So Far Gone" turns six today. Our resident Drake hater reminisces.

Angel Diaz4172 days ago

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