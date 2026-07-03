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Chad Little on designing a custom vintage jacket that Nike copied, designing Air Jordans, working with Don C, his experience in the Innovation Kitchen, and moreLei Takanashi
Jeremy Sallee, Puma’s head of basketball footwear design, talks about the upcoming Puma RS-Dreamer Proto basketball sneaker, working with J. Cole, & more.Tim Newcomb
Sneaker design veterans Wilson Smith, D'Wayne Edwards, and more on the best steps to becoming a sneaker designer, including schooling, internships, drawing.Tim Newcomb
The On Air contest has given Nike's fans a chance to create their own dream Air Max sneaker, and it's giving the brand's designers a new insight into footwear creation.Matt Welty