Sneaker Design

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Justin Bieber Skylrk Sneakers
Sneakers

Justin Bieber Previews New Sneakers From His Skylrk Brand

Bieber shares a closer look at the Skylrk sneakers and sandals.

Victor Deng457 days ago
Sneaker of Future Gif
Sneakers

In 30 Years, This Is How Basketball Sneaker Design Will Literally Change the Game

Shoe designer Brett Golliff designs a Nike basektball sneaker for the year 2048 that gives a view into what sneakers could look like in the future. From the integration of AI and on-demand 3D printing to revolutionary material that grows seamlessly into the show of your dreams, baskeball sneakers will never be the same

Brett Golliff3039 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Tinker Sketch
Sneakers

Would the Air Jordan III Still Be Michael Jordan's Best Sneaker If It Had a Swoosh?

The Air Jordan III may be the greatest Air Jordan of all-time, but what if Tinker Hatfield had put a Swoosh on it? Would that change things?

Russ Bengtson3087 days ago
Aglit Italy Tarik Baker
Sneakers

How Aglit Italy's Premium Shoe Laces Are Changing Sneakers

Complex Hustle sat down with Aglit Italy head designer and founder to talk about the importance of shoe laces in sneakers.

Amir Ismael3388 days ago
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Kyrie Irving 2016
Sneakers

Why Kyrie Irving Will Become Nike's Next Big Sneaker Star

Nike recently launched Kyrie Irving's third signature sneaker with the brand, and this is why he's going to be the future of Nike Basketball.

Russ Bengtson3468 days ago
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Sneakers

The Evolution of the Black and Red Air Jordan 1, the Sneaker That Started It All

It's never as good as the first time: Michael Jordan's "Banned" Jordan 1s, set to be reissued on Sept. 3, have changed a whole lot from 1985 to 2016

Brett Golliff3605 days ago
Sneakers

Converse Is Making One of Its Oldest Sneakers Feel Brand New

Converse is set to launch the "All-Star Modern" and collaboration with HTM, and we spoke to the brand's Creative Director, Bryan Cioffi, about it all.

Matt Welty3693 days ago
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Sneakers

John Geiger Gives the Best Look Yet at His Upcoming Signature Sneakers

The John Geiger Model 001 features a black suede upper and a white sole.

Amir Ismael3716 days ago
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Sneakers

This Sneaker Retailer Made an adidas Climacool Out of Ice

The Climacool just got even cooler.

Riley Jones3741 days ago
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Sneakers

John Geiger Gives a Small Glipse at His Upcoming Signature Sneakers

The John Geiger Model 001 features a completely orignal sole design.

Amir Ismael3743 days ago
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Sneakers

These Strange Nike Sneakers Are Inspired by Running on Grass

What's going on with these?

Riley Jones3746 days ago

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