Brett Golliff
Latest Stories
In 30 Years, This Is How Basketball Sneaker Design Will Literally Change the Game
Shoe designer Brett Golliff designs a Nike basektball sneaker for the year 2048 that gives a view into what sneakers could look like in the future. From the integration of AI and on-demand 3D printing to revolutionary material that grows seamlessly into the show of your dreams, baskeball sneakers will never be the same
The Evolution of the Black and Red Air Jordan 1, the Sneaker That Started It All
It's never as good as the first time: Michael Jordan's "Banned" Jordan 1s, set to be reissued on Sept. 3, have changed a whole lot from 1985 to 2016
The Evolution of Kobe Bryant's Signature Sneakers
How Kobe's shoes have changed and influenced the game over the years.
The Evolution of the LeBron James Signature Sneaker
An in-depth examination of LeBron James' line of Nike signature sneakers. Take the journey to learn every key design element from the Air Zoom Generation.
Interview: Architect Garrett Ricciardi Thinks About Materials in a Whole New Way
Meet one of the brightest young minds in the world of architecture.
Imagining a Signature Sneaker for Jabari Parker
We imagined what a signature shoe made for Chicago native Jabari Parker would look like.
Designer Brett Golliff Imagines the Air Jordan LAB Series
Designer Brett Golliff wonders what other mash-ups are possible for the Jordan LAB series.
My Logo is My Logo: The 10 Greatest Athlete-Specific Sneaker Logo Designs
What's better than a signature sneaker? A signature logo.
Why We Do What We Do: Conversations With Sneaker Industry Insiders
Trailblazers in the sneaker business map their paths.
Designer Brett Golliff Reinvents the Air Jordan Line
Jumping over the Jumpman.
15 Design Elements the Air Jordan Line Changed Forever
Cutting edge and outside-the-box thinking.
10 Classic Nike Sneakers Reinvented As Nike SBs
New tech, new purpose, classic Swoosh.
Nike Air Yeezy 3: Designer Brett Golliff Imagines The Future
We know it's coming, so we decided to design it.
From Dream to Reality: The 10 Steps It Takes to Create a Sneaker
How does that idea become a sneaker?
10 Essential Tools Every Aspiring Sneaker Designer Should Possess
Prepare yourself with these tools.