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Brett Golliff

Joined July 2014 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

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In 30 Years, This Is How Basketball Sneaker Design Will Literally Change the Game

Shoe designer Brett Golliff designs a Nike basektball sneaker for the year 2048 that gives a view into what sneakers could look like in the future. From the integration of AI and on-demand 3D printing to revolutionary material that grows seamlessly into the show of your dreams, baskeball sneakers will never be the same

Brett Golliff3101 days ago
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The Evolution of the Black and Red Air Jordan 1, the Sneaker That Started It All

It's never as good as the first time: Michael Jordan's "Banned" Jordan 1s, set to be reissued on Sept. 3, have changed a whole lot from 1985 to 2016

Brett Golliff3667 days ago
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The Evolution of Kobe Bryant's Signature Sneakers

How Kobe's shoes have changed and influenced the game over the years.

Brett Golliff3809 days ago
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The Evolution of the LeBron James Signature Sneaker

An in-depth examination of LeBron James' line of Nike signature sneakers. Take the journey to learn every key design element from the Air Zoom Generation.

Brett Golliff4313 days ago
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Interview: Architect Garrett Ricciardi Thinks About Materials in a Whole New Way

Meet one of the brightest young minds in the world of architecture.

Brett Golliff4417 days ago
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Imagining a Signature Sneaker for Jabari Parker

We imagined what a signature shoe made for Chicago native Jabari Parker would look like.

Brett Golliff4419 days ago
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Designer Brett Golliff Imagines the Air Jordan LAB Series

Designer Brett Golliff wonders what other mash-ups are possible for the Jordan LAB series.

Brett Golliff4594 days ago
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A Design Breakdown of the Nike Air Max Series

From '87 til infinity.

Brett Golliff4669 days ago
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My Logo is My Logo: The 10 Greatest Athlete-Specific Sneaker Logo Designs

What's better than a signature sneaker? A signature logo.

Brett Golliff4745 days ago
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Why We Do What We Do: Conversations With Sneaker Industry Insiders

Trailblazers in the sneaker business map their paths.

Brett Golliff4759 days ago
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Designer Brett Golliff Reinvents the Air Jordan Line

Jumping over the Jumpman.

Brett Golliff4773 days ago
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15 Design Elements the Air Jordan Line Changed Forever

Cutting edge and outside-the-box thinking.

Brett Golliff4780 days ago

The 10 Most Significant Colors in Sneaker History

Some colors do not fade.

Brett Golliff4808 days ago
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10 Classic Nike Sneakers Reinvented As Nike SBs

New tech, new purpose, classic Swoosh.

Brett Golliff4836 days ago
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Nike Air Yeezy 3: Designer Brett Golliff Imagines The Future

We know it's coming, so we decided to design it.

Brett Golliff4839 days ago
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Concept Colorways: The Air Jordan XX8 Reimagined

What might have been.

Brett Golliff4864 days ago
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From Dream to Reality: The 10 Steps It Takes to Create a Sneaker

How does that idea become a sneaker?

Brett Golliff4871 days ago
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10 Essential Tools Every Aspiring Sneaker Designer Should Possess

Prepare yourself with these tools.

Brett Golliff4877 days ago

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