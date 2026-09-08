Sam Inerfield Portrait

Sam Inerfield

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined June 2015 | 30 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

footpatrol newbalance 576fpf

Footpatrol and New Balance Join Forces On Super Exclusive ‘576’ Collab

Footpatrol and New Balance Team Up On A Super Exclusive Premium ‘576FPF’

Sam Inerfield3223 days ago
ace tate

Eyewear Brand Ace & Tate Celebrate Their Creative Fund With Hayley Louisa Brown Exhibition

Eyewear Brand Ace & Tate Celebrate Their Creative Fund With Hayley Louisa Brown Exhibition

Sam Inerfield3227 days ago
lesbasics end

Les Basics and END Join Forces On A Number Of Pastel Essentials

Les Basics and END Join Forces On A Number Of Pastel Essentials

Sam Inerfield3230 days ago
nike

Nike Launch Weatherproof 'Shield' Collection In Gritty New Campaign

Built to tackle the elements.

Sam Inerfield3230 days ago
goodhood dms

Goodhood and Dr. Martens Have Made The Perfect Winter Boot

Goodhood and Dr. Martens Have Made The Perfect Winter Boot

Sam Inerfield3234 days ago
Advertisement
goodhood

Goodhood Turns 10 - We Caught Up With London’s Leading Independent Lifestyle Store

Goodhood Turns 10 - Talking to London’s Leading Independent Lifestyle Store

Sam Inerfield3237 days ago
ymc stanray

YMC and Stan Ray Collaborate on the Classic Painter Pant

YMC and Stan Ray Collaborate on the Classic Painter Pant

Sam Inerfield3242 days ago
dr martens engineered garments

Engineered Garments and Dr. Martens Unite On Their Ultimate Monkey Boot

Engineered Garments and Dr. Martens Come Together On The Ultimate Monkey Boot

Sam Inerfield3242 days ago
clothsurgeon

Clothsurgeon Unleash Their Bespoke “Crafted Chaos” Collection for AW17

Bespoke British Label Clothsurgeon Unleashes “Crafted Chaos” for AW17

Sam Inerfield3248 days ago
sole dxb

Sole DXB, Dubai’s Street Culture Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

Sole DXB, Dubai’s Street Culture Fair Announces 2017 Lineup.

Sam Inerfield3249 days ago
Advertisement
finisterre vans1

British Surf Brand Finisterre Collaborate With Vans On 3 Winter Ready Silhouettes

British Surf Brand Finisterre Collaborate With Vans On 3 Winter Ready Silhouettes

Sam Inerfield3250 days ago
tnf nuptse video

An Icon Turns 25, Celebrating The North Face Nuptse Jacket.

The North Face Celebrate 25 Years of the Iconic Nuptse Jacket

Sam Inerfield3252 days ago
garbstore reebok

Reebok and The Garbstore Open 'The Next Step' Exhibition in London

Reebok and The Garbstore Open 'The Next Step' Exhibition in London

Sam Inerfield3255 days ago
gucci mane reebok 2017

Brrrrr, Reebok Classics Announce Partnership with Gucci Mane

Reebok Classics Announce Partnership with Gucci Mane On New Workout Plus EG

Sam Inerfield3258 days ago
converse tyler 1

Tyler, The Creator Presents his ’GOLF Le FLEUR’ Collaboration with Converse

Tyler, The Creator Presents his ’GOLF Le FLEUR’ Collaboration with Converse

Sam Inerfield3259 days ago
Advertisement
24 collection

Arc’teryx Present Their 24 Collection - Designed For Urban Life

Arc’teryx Present Their 24 Collection - Designed For Urban Life

Sam Inerfield3259 days ago
nic galway

Interview: Nic Galway, adidas's Senior VP of Global Design on London and Designing Using 'Collective Memory'

Interview: Nic Galway, adidas's Senior VP of Global Design.

Sam Inerfield3262 days ago
Image via Soulland & 66North

We Caught Up With Soulland’s Silas Adler About Their 2017 Collaboration With 66°North

Soulland's Silas Adler Talks About 66North Collaboration.

Sam Inerfield3265 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App