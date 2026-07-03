Sneaker Customizers

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Lorenz OG's assortment of custom sneakers
Sneakers

Lorenz.OG Says Sneaker Brands Are Copying His Work, Now He Wants Credit

Lorenz.OG is known for dyeing sneakers in a colorful style, and he feels that brands have been using his work as inspiration. Now he wants them to give credit.

Matt Welty1345 days ago
chris hui adidas
Sneakers

How EQT Designer Chris Hui Went from Customising Sneakers to Working for adidas Originals

We caught up with Chris at the EQT Creator Studio in London to find out about his inspirations and creative process.

Jay Kamara3251 days ago
sneaker-store
Sneakers

Meet the New Wave of Sneaker Customizers

Meet the new custom kings—the leaders of the custom kicks movement, which has (and continues to) evolve in amazing ways. Destroy something, build it back up.

Giancarlo King3878 days ago

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