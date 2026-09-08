Jay Kamara Portrait

Jay Kamara

Joined August 2017 | 4 posts
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Meet Steph Morris, The Artist Illustrating The Most Photo-Realistic Sneakers

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How EQT Designer Chris Hui Went from Customising Sneakers to Working for adidas Originals

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