Giancarlo King
Latest Stories
An Evening With The Shoe Surgeon, the Best Sneaker Customizer Right Now
He shares what inspires him to do the work he does and what goes on behind the scenes of his busy life.
Exclusive: The Shoe Surgeon Is Giving Away a Pair of Sole-Swapped "Black" adidas Yeezy 750 Boosts
We spoke to The Shoe Surgeon about how he's giving away these one-of-one sneakers.
Meet the New Wave of Sneaker Customizers
Meet the new custom kings—the leaders of the custom kicks movement, which has (and continues to) evolve in amazing ways. Destroy something, build it back up.
Exclusive: How to Purchase the "Yeezy IIs" That Were Handmade From Scratch
A look at the "Veg Octobers," a premium, handmade version of the Yeezy IIs from LASCO.
How to Be a Sneakerhead Who Doesn’t Live in a Major City
Don't let a small town hold you back from representing sneaker culture.
6 adidas Sneakers That Are More Versatile Than You Think
Here's a breakdown of adidas' most versatile kicks. Of course, there were a lot to chose from.
10 White Sneakers That Will Never Go Out of Style
A rundown of all the classic white sneaks you need in your summer wadrobe, ASAP.
The Story of How Limited Edition Sneakers Came to Be
Because it hasn't always been like this.
The 10 Most Slept-On Sneakers of the Last Five Years
There are more to sneakers than hyped releases, here are 10 of the most slept-on pairs from the last give years.