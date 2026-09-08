Giancarlo King Portrait

Giancarlo King

Joined May 2015 | 9 posts
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An Evening With The Shoe Surgeon, the Best Sneaker Customizer Right Now

He shares what inspires him to do the work he does and what goes on behind the scenes of his busy life.

Giancarlo King3914 days ago

Exclusive: The Shoe Surgeon Is Giving Away a Pair of Sole-Swapped "Black" adidas Yeezy 750 Boosts

We spoke to The Shoe Surgeon about how he's giving away these one-of-one sneakers.

Giancarlo King3926 days ago
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Meet the New Wave of Sneaker Customizers

Meet the new custom kings—the leaders of the custom kicks movement, which has (and continues to) evolve in amazing ways. Destroy something, build it back up.

Giancarlo King3941 days ago
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Exclusive: How to Purchase the "Yeezy IIs" That Were Handmade From Scratch

A look at the "Veg Octobers," a premium, handmade version of the Yeezy IIs from LASCO.

Giancarlo King3949 days ago
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How to Be a Sneakerhead Who Doesn’t Live in a Major City

Don't let a small town hold you back from representing sneaker culture.

Giancarlo King3997 days ago
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6 adidas Sneakers That Are More Versatile Than You Think

Here's a breakdown of adidas' most versatile kicks. Of course, there were a lot to chose from.

Giancarlo King4032 days ago
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10 White Sneakers That Will Never Go Out of Style

A rundown of all the classic white sneaks you need in your summer wadrobe, ASAP.

Giancarlo King4084 days ago
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The Story of How Limited Edition Sneakers Came to Be

Because it hasn't always been like this.

Giancarlo King4131 days ago
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The 10 Most Slept-On Sneakers of the Last Five Years

There are more to sneakers than hyped releases, here are 10 of the most slept-on pairs from the last give years.

Giancarlo King4139 days ago

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