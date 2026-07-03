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OneVeracity was one of the earliest Sneaker YouTube faces, but he left it all behind to pursue his career. Here's his reflections on his time on YouTube.Matt Welty
In honour of Women's History Month, Complex Canada teamed up with Makeway to highlight some lesser-known Canadian female sneaker lovers you should know.Makeway
From its 1987 release to the 2020 "Chlorophyll Green" SB remake, here’s the history of Tinker Hatfield's Nike Air Trainer 1 sneaker.John Gotty
It's the end of the year, so what do we want to leave in 2019 in the sneaker world?Matt Welty