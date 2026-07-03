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Pop Culture Sneakers
Sneakers

Sneaker Culture Is Getting Too Nerdy

Pop-cultural sneaker collaborations have become all the rage from Game of Thrones x Adidas to Stranger Things x Nike, but it's going way too far.

Matt Welty2515 days ago
Black Air Force 1
Sneakers

How the Black Air Force 1 Became Sneaker Culture's Funniest Meme

The Black Nike Air Force 1 has gone from the hood's most nefarious sneaker to running joke on the Internet.

Angel Diaz2599 days ago
Skechers Diameter
Sneakers

Meet the Man Photoshopping Skechers Onto Sneakerheads

Meet the man who is photoshopping pairs of Skechers Diameters onto the feet of unsuspecting sneakerheads on Instagram.

Mike DeStefano2704 days ago
Air Jordan 1 'Rookie of the Year' 555088 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

Watch What Happens When Someone Tries to Cut the Line for Air Jordans

A video from a recent sneaker release for the 'Rookie of the Year' Air Jordan 1 in China shows a fight breaking out after one customer tried to cut in line.

Mike DeStefano2772 days ago
What Are Those
Sneakers

How "What Are Those?" Became Sneaker Culture's Biggest Viral Moment

"What are those?" is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, memes to ever reference sneakers, and its creator passed away this week. This is the meme's impact.

Matt Welty2787 days ago
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Sneaker Con 2016
Sneakers

You Can't Buy Respect in Sneaker Culture

The easiest way to get people to notice your sneakers on the Internet is to have the expensive, hyped pairs that everyone wants. But does that make you legit?

Matt Welty2794 days ago
Josh Luber StockX
Sneakers

Watch the Founder of StockX Shut Down Angry Resellers

StockX founder Josh Luber recently had to shut down some angry resellers unhappy with the platform's system during an event in New York City.

Mike DeStefano2801 days ago
Sole DBX 2016
Sneakers

Dubai's Sole DXB Returns This December

Dubai's Sole DXB returns this December and features fashion and art from around the globe.

Michael Conway2823 days ago
Lena Waithe 2018 Essence Festival
Sneakers

Lena Waithe Will Host Unscripted Show About Sneaker Culture

Emmy-winning actress Lena Waithe will be hosting a new shortform series on mobile streaming service Quibi about sneaker culture titled 'You Ain't Got These.'

Mike DeStefano2829 days ago
Sneaker Con Is Heading To Toronto
Sneakers

Sneaker Con Launches App to Help Authenticate Your Sneakers

Traveling sneaker convention Sneaker Con has officially launched its own marketplace app featuring its own authentication program. Other features include release dates, product reviews, and more.

Mike DeStefano2925 days ago
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Bobbio Jon Lopez
Pop Culture

Bobbito Garcia Gets Personal in His New Autobiographical Documentary

He's been an innovator in hip-hop, basketball, and sneaker culture. Now it's finally time for Bobbito Garcia to tell his own story.

Shawn Setaro2941 days ago
eBay Sneaker Drop
Sneakers

Ebay Is Curating a Collection of Sneaker Grails

Ebay has announced that it will be launching a specially curated collection of rare shoes for its first ever community sneaker drop later this month. Find out all the details here.

Mike DeStefano2954 days ago
GOAT Clean 5
Sneakers

App Launches Service Selling Professionally Cleaned Sneakers

The popular marketplace app GOAT has launched its 'GOAT Clean' collection of professionally cleaned sneakers.

Mike DeStefano2960 days ago
Jacques Slade
Sneakers

Sneaker YouTube Wants to Be Taken Seriously

Sneaker YouTube is blowing up, but will it ever be viewed as a legitimate form of sneaker media. The people at the heart of it are trying to change that.

Matt Welty2974 days ago

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