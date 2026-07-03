Adidas Campus

The Adidas Campus is a low-top sneaker launched in the 1980s as part of Adidas' basketball lineup. It features a suede upper, thick rubber sole, and a distinctive herringbone tread pattern, paired with Three Stripe branding that creates a clean, understated silhouette. Unlike Adidas' more performance-driven models, the Campus emphasizes timeless style and durability. During the 1990s, the Adidas Campus found a foothold within hip-hop and skate communities, becoming a symbol of streetwear authenticity. Its presence in music videos and skate parks helped cement its status, while collectors seek out specific colorways and vintage editions that speak to different moments in its history. The sneaker remains a go-to for those looking to channel that era’s cultural energy through their footwear.

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