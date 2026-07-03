Slam-Dunk

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In the 42 years since Dr. J took flight at the ABA’s first-ever professional slam dunk contest, the NBA’s has become the cornerstone of All-Star weekend — perhaps even supplanting the All-Star Game itself. In honor of the upcoming contest, here are ten greatest dunks ever performed in Slam Dunk Contest history.
Chris Gaine

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Sports

The Best Dunkers Never to Appear in the Dunk Contest

From LeBron to Derrick Rose to Magic-era Shaq, these are the players we wish made an appearance in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.

Max Rappaport3763 days ago
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Sports

Watch Gerald Green's Brother Fly In and Dunk on His Own Team's Basket

Garlon Green flew in for a put-back dunk that gave the other team two points.

Brett Pollakoff3868 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Knight Tries to Stop a Big Man From Dunking, Gets Posterized Again

Brandon Knight Tries to Stop a Big Man From Dunking, Gets Posterized Again

Brett Pollakoff3929 days ago
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Sports

49ers' Colin Kaepernick Shows Off His Best Dunk Contest Slam

Colin Kaepernick shows off his hops, throwing down a slam dunk contest worthy 360 dunk.

Jose Martinez4141 days ago
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Sports

Two Old Women Sitting Courtside Had the Fear of God Put in Them By This LeBron James Dunk

These old women were having NONE of this LeBron James dunks

jazrm884156 days ago
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Sports

Zach LaVine is Still Dunking Like it's All-Star Weekend

Zach Lavine is a freak, you guys

jazrm884157 days ago
Sports

When Fancy Dunk Attempts Go Wrong: DeMar DeRozan Fails at 360 Slam

When hot-dogging it goes wrong

jazrm884157 days ago
Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo Judges Beer Pong Dunks, Mascot Fails, and Himself

Sprite Slam Dunk Contest participant Giannis Antetokounmpo judges beer pong dunks, mascot fails, and himself.

Complex4171 days ago
Sports

Ohio University Beats Buffalo With Awesome Buzzer-Beating Dunk

This is the best way to win a basketball game

jazrm884192 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best Sneakers from the Slam Dunk Manga and Anime Series

These are the best sneakers that appear in the Slam Dunk manga and anime.

Daniel So4278 days ago

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