Featured
The postseason has its own thrills, but right now we celebrate one of the best parts of the NBA: the nasty, face-melting dunks.Josh Herwitt
In the 42 years since Dr. J took flight at the ABA’s first-ever professional slam dunk contest, the NBA’s has become the cornerstone of All-Star weekend — perhaps even supplanting the All-Star Game itself. In honor of the upcoming contest, here are ten greatest dunks ever performed in Slam Dunk Contest history.Chris Gaine
From Jordan to LeBron toGriffin, these are the greatest slam dunks of all time.Chris Gaine
As the NBA takes over New Orleans for All-Star Weekend 2017, these are the storylines to watch.Dria Roland