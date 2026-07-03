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'Clean Slate' Shai 001
Sneakers

The Converse Shai 001 Gets an All White Colorway for the New Year

The 'Clean Slate' Shai 001 releases this week.

Victor Deng199 days ago
Jordan Luka 5
Sneakers

Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 5 Releases in January

The Jordan Luka 5 debuts in the 'Venom' colorway next month.

Victor Deng204 days ago
Jordan Tatum 4
Sneakers

Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 4 Releases in October

Jordan Brand has unveiled Jayson Tatum's next signature shoe.

Victor Deng298 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Converse Logo
Sneakers

Converse Unveils Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Signature Logo

Gilgeous-Alexander's first Converse signature collection arrives in 2025.

Victor Deng588 days ago
Sneakers

'Artist on Court' Anta Kai 1 Is Restocking This Week

Just in time for Kyrie Irving's birthday.

Victor Deng850 days ago
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Big Baller Brand
Sneakers

What's the Future of Big Baller Brand?

The demise of Big Baller Brand has been a rumor as of late, but is the company finally done or changing?

Tim Newcomb2656 days ago
Russell Westbrook Air Jordan
Sneakers

Why Jordan Brand Should Stop Making Signature Sneakers

Russell Westbrook is receiving his first signature on-court basketball sneaker, but does it even matter? Here's why Jordan Brand shouldn't make signature sneakers for anyone but Michael Jordan.

Russ Bengtson3104 days ago
Lonzo Big Baller Brand
Sneakers

Sneaker Insiders Told Us How They Really Feel About Lonzo Ball's $500 Sneaker

We spoke to Stephen Jackson and other people who work in the sneaker industry to find out how they feel about Big Baller Brand and Lonzo Ball's first shoe.

Matt Welty3359 days ago
Paul George 1
Sneakers

Paul George Has Been Designing His First Signature Sneaker Since He Was a Kid

We spoke to Paul George and Nike designer Tony Hardman about what went into making his first shoe.

Russ Bengtson3421 days ago
Steph Curry Under Armour Curry 3
Sneakers

Steph Curry's Third Under Armour Sneaker Is His Most Important One Yet

The Under Armour Curry 3 is Steph Curry's third signature sneaker, and it will cement the brand's legacy moving forward.

Russ Bengtson3548 days ago
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James Harden Wearing Adidas Vol 1
Sneakers

James Harden Thinks He Has the Best Sneaker in the NBA

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 is set to release in December, and he we spoke to the Houston Rockets point guard about his first signature sneaker.

Matt Welty3550 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Will Ignite a Sneaker Rivalry at Golden State

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are now teammates, but they're fighting for Under Armour and Nike in basketball sales.

Matt Welty3663 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

adidas Made a Signature Shoe for Pro Skater Nakel Smith

Pro skater Nakel Smith is getting his first signature shoe with adidas. Here's an early look and release date.

Riley Jones3705 days ago
Sneakers

LeBron James May Never Make a Billion Dollars From His Nike Deal

LeBron James supposedly has contract with Nike worth a billion dollars, but is that really true? An industry expert gives his opinion.

Matt Welty3710 days ago

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