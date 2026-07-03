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Ryan Gosling Jokingly Blames 'The Angry Birds Movie' for 'The Nice Guys' Not Getting a Sequel
Gosling starred in the neo-noir comedy alongside Russell Crowe.
'The Predator' Gets a Red-Band Trailer
The latest installment of the 'Predator' series brings back the same monstrous creatures that hunted Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.
Dwayne Johnson Confirms He's Playing 'Weirdo' Pre-Superhero Doc Savage
In an Instagram post, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sounds really excited to play Doc Savage, the character who inspired Superman.
Ryan Gosling and Other People Get Violently Hurt in 'The Nice Guys' Red Band Trailer Starring Gosling and Russell Crowe
The first red band trailer for 'The Nice Guys' starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.
"Predator" Is the Latest Movie to Get the Reboot Treatment
Which beloved Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic is about to get the reboot treatment?
"Iron Man 3" Would've Been Even Better with a Home Depot Sex Tape Broadcast
Just so happens to be a scene cut from the first draft.
First Official Set Photo From "Iron Man 3" Revealed
The Hall of Armor!
New Set Photos From "Iron Man 3" Reveal The Iron Patriot
But who is under the mask?
Details Emerge On The Villains For “Iron Man 3”
Looks like we've got a good mix of classic and modern baddies for Tony Stark to face off against.
Ashley Hamilton In Talks To Play Firepower In "Iron Man 3"
Also, Happy Hogan returns!
Andy Lau Is In Final Negotiations To Play A Role In "Iron Man 3"
Plus, check out this rumor on how the movie might portray The Mandarin.
Ben Kingsley In Negotiations To Play The Villain In "Iron Man 3"
Which one of Ol' Shell Head's rogues do you think he will play?
Rumored Details On "Iron Man 3" Have Been Revealed
The movie could take its cues from Warren Ellis' "Extremis" storyline.
Director Shane Black Says "Iron Man 3" Will Not Deal With Stark's Alcoholism
Is this a huge mistake for the future of Ol' Shellhead?
Rumor: "Iron Man 3" Will Be Shot In North Carolina
If so, why is Tony Starks heading down south?
Robert Downey Jr. And Jon Favreau Chat About "Iron Man 3"
Even though he's not directing again, Favreau still wants to be down.
Shane Black Will Co-Write "Iron Man 3" After All
The recently announced director of Tony Stark's next flick will also flex his pen game.
Drew Pearce To Pen "Iron Man 3" Script
The pen behind the British TV comedy <em>No Heroics</em> will "start from scratch" with director Shane Black.