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Two men in black tuxedos standing side by side on a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Jokingly Blames 'The Angry Birds Movie' for 'The Nice Guys' Not Getting a Sequel

Gosling starred in the neo-noir comedy alongside Russell Crowe.

Joe Price814 days ago
The Predator trailer
Pop Culture

'The Predator' Gets a Red-Band Trailer

The latest installment of the 'Predator' series brings back the same monstrous creatures that hunted Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2943 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Confirms He's Playing 'Weirdo' Pre-Superhero Doc Savage

In an Instagram post, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sounds really excited to play Doc Savage, the character who inspired Superman.

Christopher Spata3699 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling and Other People Get Violently Hurt in 'The Nice Guys' Red Band Trailer Starring Gosling and Russell Crowe

The first red band trailer for 'The Nice Guys' starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

Debbie Encalada3877 days ago
Pop Culture

"Predator" Is the Latest Movie to Get the Reboot Treatment

Which beloved Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic is about to get the reboot treatment?

Doug Sibor4406 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Iron Man 3" Would've Been Even Better with a Home Depot Sex Tape Broadcast

Just so happens to be a scene cut from the first draft.

Tara Aquino4819 days ago
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Pop Culture

New Set Photos From "Iron Man 3" Reveal The Iron Patriot

But who is under the mask?

Jason Serafino5161 days ago
Pop Culture

Details Emerge On The Villains For “Iron Man 3”

Looks like we've got a good mix of classic and modern baddies for Tony Stark to face off against.

Jason Serafino5161 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ashley Hamilton In Talks To Play Firepower In "Iron Man 3"

Also, Happy Hogan returns!

Jason Serafino5166 days ago
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Pop Culture

Andy Lau Is In Final Negotiations To Play A Role In "Iron Man 3"

Plus, check out this rumor on how the movie might portray The Mandarin.

Jason Serafino5196 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ben Kingsley In Negotiations To Play The Villain In "Iron Man 3"

Which one of Ol' Shell Head's rogues do you think he will play?

Jason Serafino5211 days ago
Pop Culture

Rumored Details On "Iron Man 3" Have Been Revealed

The movie could take its cues from Warren Ellis' "Extremis" storyline.

Jason Serafino5240 days ago
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Pop Culture

Director Shane Black Says "Iron Man 3" Will Not Deal With Stark's Alcoholism

Is this a huge mistake for the future of Ol' Shellhead?

Jason Serafino5373 days ago
Pop Culture

Rumor: "Iron Man 3" Will Be Shot In North Carolina

If so, why is Tony Starks heading down south?

Complex5411 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. And Jon Favreau Chat About "Iron Man 3"

Even though he's not directing again, Favreau still wants to be down.

Complex5513 days ago
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Pop Culture

Shane Black Will Co-Write "Iron Man 3" After All

The recently announced director of Tony Stark's next flick will also flex his pen game.

Complex5562 days ago
Pop Culture

Drew Pearce To Pen "Iron Man 3" Script

The pen behind the British TV comedy <em>No Heroics</em> will "start from scratch" with director Shane Black.

Complex5586 days ago

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