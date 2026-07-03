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Razor's new electric scooter
Life

Razor Unveils New Electric Scooter for Adults

More than 20 years after launching its iconic kick scooter, Razor is returning with a new line of adult-sized electric scooters scheduled to drop this summer.

Brad Callas1599 days ago
Robyn Rihanna Fenty
Music

Rep for Rihanna Says Singer is 'Healing Quickly' After Electric Scooter Accident

The rep explained that Rihanna fell off a scooter and that her injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

Xavier Hamilton2140 days ago
stuck
Music

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Announce Collab "Stuck With U" in Support of COVID-19 Relief

Two titans of pop are linking up for a song for charity.

Trace William Cowen2268 days ago
A man stands in front of a logo of Uber during launch of a campaign ParksNotParking.
Life

Uber Testing Expanded Monthly Subscription That Merges Rides, Eats, and JUMP

This new plan from Uber rivals Lyft and their All-Access service.

Jose Martinez2552 days ago
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Ray J
Music

Ray J Hit With $30 Million Scooter Lawsuit

If this thing results in court appearances, Ray J better roll in on a scooter.

Trace William Cowen3109 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Celebrities on Scooters, Now Trending

Catch up. The scooter look is very hot right now.

frankiecaracciolo3989 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Scooter Traffic in Taiwan Borders on Insane (Video)

Think you've got bad traffic on your commute? You haven't seen anything like scooter traffic in Taiwain.

Zach Doell4386 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Get Grandma to Bingo Quickly in this 122mph Scooter

Check out this video of a mobility scooter hitting 122 miles per hour on the drag strip.

Zach Doell4388 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Adrien Broner Is Great at Boxing But Very, Very Bad at Driving a Motorized Scooter (Video)

Adrien Broner tried to drive a motorized scooter in Miami recently and crashed into the side of a parked car.

Chris Yuscavage4407 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

An MLB Player Offers a Signed Bobblehead to Anyone Who Can Help Him Find His Stolen Scooter

Giants outfielder Hunter Pence is offering a signed bobblehead to whoever can help him locate his stolen motor scooter.

Chris Yuscavage4434 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Former NFL Player Tyler Sash Had to Be Tasered After Allegedly Leading Police on a Drunken Scooter Chase

Former NFL player Tyler Sash was arrested last weekend after leading police on a scooter chase in Iowa.

Chris Yuscavage4446 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Three-Wheeled E-Scooter Is Cool And Will Save Lives

Don't you dare call this thing a tricycle.

Nathan Laliberte4776 days ago
Photo Removed
Sports

Mystery Man Rides Scooter Through D.C. Train Station

He even went up the escalator!

Nathan Laliberte4785 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Another Nude Dude Has Been Spotted Riding A Scooter

It's the second time in a week.

Nathan Laliberte4799 days ago

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