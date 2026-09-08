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Patrick Albertson

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

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Gotham Getaway: Amazing New York Beaches To Visit This Weekend

Escape for some ocean spray, and we're not talking cranberry juice.

Patrick Albertson4808 days ago

The 5 Best Films From Miami's Borscht 8 Film Festival

"Hey, want to make a short film in South Florida about South Florida?"

Patrick Albertson5019 days ago
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Borscht Film Festival 2012 Kicks Off Tomorrow in Miami

Borscht 8 is set to pounce from the palms.

Patrick Albertson5027 days ago
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11 New York City Beaches That Will Make You Forget You're in Gotham

Escape for some ocean spray, and we're not talking cranberry juice.

Patrick Albertson5586 days ago
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The Art of the Portmanteau: 50 Modern Word Mashups in Pop Culture

Fifty new words that have helped us change the way we text, do business, and get dumber-er with each day. Check it.

Patrick Albertson5589 days ago
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Sandwich of the Week: Smoked Brisket at Fatty 'Cue (Brooklyn)

More an experience than a sandwich.

Patrick Albertson5611 days ago
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Sandwich of the Week: Boudin Po' Boy at the Tabasco Factory Commissary (Avery Island, La.)

You may have to be on "by any means necessary" status to get your hands on one, but it's worth it.

Patrick Albertson5617 days ago
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Sandwich of the Week: Grilled Grouper at Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market (Miami)

Light, simple, and reasonably priced in a city not synonymous with any of those things.

Patrick Albertson5625 days ago

Arthouse Alert: Borscht 7, Cinema in the Sunshine State, This Weekend (4/23) in Miami

A series of shorts fixed around the Magic City.

Patrick Albertson5627 days ago
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Sandwich of the Week: Catfish Loaf at Casamento's (New Orleans)

This NOLA fixture's famous take on the po' boy.

Patrick Albertson5629 days ago

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