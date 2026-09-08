Jordan Martins
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10 Cool NYC History Tours
Learn a thing or two about the city through these historic walking tours.
NoHo Food Truck Fest This Saturday (6/25) in L.A.
Enjoy food, drinks,and loads of booths.
Sandwich of the Week: The Atomic Submarine at Marina Submarine (San Francisco, CA)
The taste of the Atomic Sub will dive deep into your memory banks.
Live Show Alert: Mr. Lif and More in Boston Friday (6/24)
Boston hip-hop, old and new, will be well-represented at Church. Chuchhh!
Live Show Alert: Street Etiquette's Sartorial Sounds Live Saturday (6/18) In New York
The fashion blog's feature goes from the web to a stage near you.
Live Show Alert: Akrobatik Benefit Show in Boston Tomorrow (6/11)
Boston's premier underground rap acts perform for a good cause.
A Historic Walk Through Bedford-Stuyvesant This Sunday (6/12)
The Municipal Art Society of New York is live from Bedford-Stuyvesant this weekend.
Shake Shack Battery Park Opens Tomorrow (6/1) in NYC
Shake Shack looks to dominate the summer with a new location.
NYC's Brewers PicNyc 2011 This Sunday and Monday at Governor's Island (5/29-5/30)
An island full of beer and great food. Not utopia, rather Brewers PicNyc 2011.
Tim Burton Book Signing This Saturday in L.A. (5/28)
You can get two of Burton's art books signed this Saturday.
Arthouse Alert: San Francisco Sex Worker Film and Arts Festival is Tomorrow (5/28)
The Roxie Theater gives some insight into the oldest profession in the world.
Live Show Alert: Movement Electronic Music Festival in Detroit This Weekend (5/27-30)
Movement is the move to make this weekend in the Motor City.
Arthouse Alert: "Pulp Fiction" in L.A. Friday (5/27)
Tarantino's treasure looks better from theatre seating.
Head to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston This "Winesday" (5/25)
Art and wine = perfect Wednesday night date bait.
Portuguese Restaurant Alfama Reopens Today in NYC (5/23)
One of the few Portuguese restaurants in the city is back in business.
Boston's Savant Project Closes Saturday Night (5/21)
Saturday pour out a little liquor for the Mission Hill hotspot.
Apocalypse Party! 10 Events to Attend Before the World Ends
Did you hear that the world begins slouching towards its end tomorrow?