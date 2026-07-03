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Tommy Hilfiger and U.S. SailGP Team Drop New Summer 2026 Capsule
The clothes drop just in time for the first race of SailGP's season, which takes place in NYC this weekend.
Henri-Lloyd SS26: A Collection Made For Life On Land, On Sea
The campaign is fronted by James Aiken and Gill Meller.
Woman, 77, Goes Overboard on Holland America Cruise Ship
A 77-year-old woman went overboard and disappeared from a cruise ship sailing near Cuba.
Man Sails With His Cat to Hawaii After Quitting His Job
Oliver Widger traded in his job for the open sea and documented the journey to millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok.
Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates Decades of Nautical Influence With Limited-Edition Sailing Collection
“The open water and the yachting lifestyle have always carried a sense of freedom and adventure,” Hilfiger says.
Man Accused of Leading World’s Largest ‘Narco Sailboat’ Organization Captured in Colombia
Pazooki Farhad allegedly trafficked cocaine from South America to Europe on sailboats.
Killer Whale Revolution Continues: Orca Attacks Another Boat, Stepping Up Hostilities Against Invasive Humans
Yet another instance of a seemingly coordinated killer whale attack has been reported during the international competition, The Ocean Race. Are we sure they didn’t call an emergency meeting?
Heinz Launches Search for Sailor Who Survived at Sea Eating Ketchup
Heinz has launched a search for a Dominican man who was recently rescued after surviving nearly a month at sea while eating nothing but ketchup and seasoning.
Rich Brian's New Album 'The Sailor' Is Here
Last month saw Jakarta-raised 19-year-old rapper Rich Brian return with the thunderous new single "Yellow."
Kodie Shane Shares "Sing to Her" Single Off Upcoming Debut Album
The 19-year-old rapper is leading up to the release of her forthcoming debut album with another new song, flaunting her melodic talents with the lead single "Sing to Her."
Lil Yachty and Funkmaster Flex Set Aside Differences for Hot 97 Freestyle
Yachty recently dropped off his 'Lil Boat' sequel.
This size? and FILA Collection Is Classic, Clean and Nautical-Inspired
UK retailer size? has joined forces with sportswear staple FILA on an exclusive collection inspired by the brand’s history with the sport of sailing.