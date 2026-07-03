Ron Simmons

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Twenty-Three Years Ago, Ron Simmons Became the First African-American Professional Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion

Ron Simmons becoming the first African American world heavyweight champion is a historic moment in professional wrestling history.

Khal4001 days ago

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