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Dictador
Pop Culture

Will Smith Has Found 'Exactly What I Want to Do'...and It Involves Rum

Being the global artistic director of Dictador means "bringing people together globally in the spirit of artistic collaboration," the rapping and acting legend explains.

Jaelani Turner-Williams202 days ago
Aisle full of chocolate bars
Life

Woman Stuck with 133,000 Expiring Candy Bars is Desperate to Give Them Away

After an initial surge of popularity two years ago, Canadian Candy Nostalgia is now left with 133,000 Rum &amp; Butter bars, all of which are set to expire in June.

Louis Pavlakos1191 days ago
michael-b-jordan-rum
Music

Michael B. Jordan Announces Plans to Rename His Rum Brand Amid Accusations of Appropriation (UPDATE)

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive,” Nicki wrote, “but now that you are aware, change the name..."

Joshua Espinoza1850 days ago
Appleton Estate Rum Sam
Pop Culture

Appleton Estate Rum Used 2020 to Celebrate Caribbean Heritage with Renowned Chefs

Appleton Estate Rum is celebrating its deeply-rooted Jamaican heritage while bringing people together with creative, flavorful libations.

Amber McKynzie2032 days ago
jennifer lawrence
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Talks 'Ass Boil' Harvey Weinstein and Her Year Off Acting

Colbert needs to make Cuban rum a permanent 'Late Show' guest.

Trace William Cowen3062 days ago
The GOAT Show: Rag'n'Bone Man
Music

The GOAT Show: Rag'n'Bone Man Nominates the Greatest Of All Time

Who is the GOAT Game Of Thrones bae?

Complex Australia3544 days ago
Barack Obama laughing
Life

President Obama Lifts Ban on Cuban Rum and Cigars

President Obama announced Friday the U.S. has lifted its ban on Cuban rum and cigars.

Morgan Baskin3562 days ago
How To Throw The Ultimate Labour Day Party
Pop Culture

How To Throw The Ultimate Labour Day Party

Looking to throw an epic party this Labour Day weekend? Follow these steps to make sure it’s lit.

Complex Canada3609 days ago
End Of Summer Cocktail Recipes For Your Labour Day Weekend
Pop Culture

End-Of-Summer Cocktail Recipes For Your Labour Day Weekend

Say so long to summer 2016 with one of these next-level Labour Day cocktails

Complex Canada3613 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Make Your August Long Weekend Off The Hook With These Rum Cocktail Recipes

Having the squad over for a backyard bash this August long weekend? Mix up one of these refreshing rum cocktails and beat the heat.

Complex Canada3647 days ago
Pop Culture

How To Plan The Perfect Canada Day Block Party

Break out your red and white gear and get ready to turn up!

Complex Canada3671 days ago
Pop Culture

Stay Cool On Canada Day With These Rum Cocktail Recipes

Who says partying can’t be patriotic? Beat the heat with these refreshing rum drinks.

Complex Canada3677 days ago
Pop Culture

Make Your Victoria Day Party Off The Hook With These Rum Punch Recipes

It’s the first long weekend of the summer, so make it count. Mix up one of these rum punch recipes and kick off summer with a bang.

Complex Canada3713 days ago

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