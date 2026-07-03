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In the latest episode of Hidden Gems, Jamaican-Canadian Richard Hillary talks about bringing Montreal's creative community together with his bar Local Legend.Complex Canada
Having done everything from plan album launches for Drake to founding PR agency Halo, Smart has been been steadily breaking gender barriers at home.Complex Canada
In the debut episode of Hidden Gems, we visit Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer on the set of The Porter in Winnipeg to help him examine his Jamaican heritage.Complex Canada
New Regime co-founder Koku Awuye talks about the new collection and the many changes and obstacles his brand has faced in 2020.Alex Nino Gheciu