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Neymar's Air Jordans? Nike SBs? Kobes? Here's our ranking of the best sneakers inspired by soccer in honor of the 2026 World Cup.Zac Dubasik
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November's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From IShowSpeed’s $29,000 Ronaldo Watch to Lil Baby’s $600,000 Chain
IShowSpeed, Lil Baby, and Central Cee were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in November 2024. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano
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Some of August’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Nicki Minaj’s “Queen Sleeze” Chain and Kid Cudi’s Colorful Grills
Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of August 2023 from Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, Vinicius Jr., and more.Mike DeStefano
League soccer is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Here's what you need to know with the Round of 16 about to pick back up.David Zavac