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Split images. Left: MrBeast speaking into a microphone. Center: IShowSpeed wearing a Ronaldo-themed shirt. Right: Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal soccer jersey.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Says IShowSpeed Should ‘Act Normal’ Around Cristiano Ronaldo

"Don't cry, don't freak out, don't smell him, definitely don't bark at him," Beast said in a new interview.

Alex Ocho508 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Be Charged Over Rape Allegations in Las Vegas

It was found that his accuser Kathryn Mayorga did not present enough evidence to prove the rape occurred.

Xavier Hamilton2551 days ago
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in the World, According to 'Forbes'

LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Russell Wilson, are among Forbes' highest paid athletes.

Xavier Hamilton2592 days ago
Miralem Pjanic Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports

Juventus Star Miralem Pjanic Opens Up About Ronaldo Joining the Club

During a stop in New York City for the International Champions Cup and leading up to the MLS All-Star Game, Juventus star midfielder Miralem Pjanic talks about Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club and the time Drake wore the pink Juventus jersey.

Matt Welty2907 days ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
Sneakers

Adidas Sold $60 Million Worth of Ronaldo Jerseys in 24 Hours

Adidas reportedly sold $60 million worth of Cristiano Ronaldo's new Juventus jerseys in 24 hours, which breaks down to 520,000 jerseys total. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2920 days ago
Witters Sport
Sports

Sports World Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Real Madrid for Juventus

It's official: arguably the most popular athlete in the world is leaving his team. After nine seasons with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is transferring to Juventus. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid.

Aaron C. Mansfield2928 days ago
Sneakerhead World Cup
Sneakers

The Sneakerhead's Guide to the World Cup

Here's a guide to everything sneaker-related surrounding World Cup 2018, which will dominate sports conversations from now until the Finals on July 15 in Russia. Hopefully, we'll convert you or, at the very least, give you a better understanding of the world's favorite game.

Matt Welty2953 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo stands beside a bust.
Sports

Sculptor Who Made That Unflattering Cristiano Ronaldo Bust Redeemed Himself With a New One

Emanuel Santos dusted himself off and tried again.

Gavin Evans3031 days ago
Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Vitorias
Sneakers

Nike Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Season With Limited-Edition Boots

The Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 "Vitorias" is limited to only 777 pairs.

Amir Ismael3503 days ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo Nike Deal
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo Says His New Nike Deal Is 'For Life'

Nike announces new partnership with global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brendan Dunne3537 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

An Interview With the Guy Who Washed Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson in FIFA Nine Times

Chad Johnson walked into Jimmy Russo's house the FIFA king, and walked out with nine L's.

js1213542 days ago
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Sports

The Most Easily Triggered Fan Bases in Sports

These are the most easily provoked fans on the internet who are triggered with just a few words. Did your squad, or favorite player, make the list?

Maurice Peebles3557 days ago
Sneakers

Nike's Latest Flyknit Shoe Is Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo

Meet the Trainer Ultrafast Flyknit.

Riley Jones3689 days ago

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