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js121

Joined January 2016 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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An Interview With the Guy Who Washed Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson in FIFA Nine Times

Chad Johnson walked into Jimmy Russo's house the FIFA king, and walked out with nine L's.

js1213605 days ago
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A Teenager Asked a Girl to Prom With a Pair of Fake Yeezy Boosts

And she found out they were fugazi.

js1213802 days ago
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This Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 Will Be a Hit With Yankees Fans

A "Grey/Navy" collaboration has emerged.

js1213859 days ago
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Sneakerhead Tries to Turn Air Jordan VIIs Into Art and Fails Miserably

Warning: Your eyes might bleed.

js1213874 days ago
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