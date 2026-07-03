Richard Jefferson

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Snapchat has given fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite celebrities' daily activities up to the second. While many professional athletes have their Snapchat on private to family and friends, others openly share their luxurious lifestyles to the rest of the world. These are the 15 best athletes to follow.
Zion Olojede
Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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J.R. Smith.
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J.R. Smith Says Retirement Made Him Realize Just How Much Money He's Wasted

The former NBA player retired after winning the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

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(L-R) J. R. Smith and Kyrie Irving.
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J.R. Smith Seemingly Claims Kyrie Irving 'Ghosted' Cavaliers Championship Team Reunion

The former NBA champion appeared to address the absence of former Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving after photos emerge from their reunion.

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garnett jefferson
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Richard Jefferson Calls Out Kevin Garnett for Criticizing Kyrie Irving Over Celtics Logo Stomp

Kyrie Irving’s former teammate and current ESPN analyst, Richard Jefferson, decided to remind fans what kind of player Kevin Garnett was on the court.

Xavier Hamilton1872 days ago
pippen
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Scottie Pippen Responds To Richard Jefferson's Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison: 'Who Were You as a Player?'

 Richard Jefferson criticized Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling him a "Pippen," after the Bucks dropped another game to the Heat on Wednesday.

Joe Price2143 days ago
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LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James Will 'Destroy as Many People as Possible' Next Season

"LeBron James will be the best player in basketball again."

Xavier Hamilton2530 days ago
Richard Jefferson arrives to the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks.
Sports

Richard Jefferson Sides With Jared Dudley on 'Average' Ben Simmons Take: 'The Entire NBA Thinks That'

Richard Jefferson claims “the entire NBA” echoes Jared Dudley’s belief that Ben Simmons is just “average” in the half court.

Jose Martinez2646 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on
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Kevin Durant Claps Back at Richard Jefferson: 'Everybody From the Streets Now'

Durant didn't take kindly to player-turned-commentator Richard Jefferson stirring up old Cavs-Warriors tensions.

Xavier Hamilton2656 days ago
Kobe Bryant making his case
Sports

Richard Jefferson Recalls the Time Kobe Used Ball Hog Persona for Advantage

Bean will do whatever it takes, even if it plays into his detractors.

countcenci2766 days ago
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This is a picture of Richard Jefferson.
Sports

Richard Jefferson’s Father Killed in Drive-by Shooting

Richard Jefferson’s father was killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store in California. He was 65.

Jose Martinez2856 days ago
David Richard
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Richard Jefferson Trolls People Asking Him About LeBron's Future in Hilarious Snap

Richard Jefferson spent two full seasons with LeBron James in Cleveland, and by all accounts, the two had a great relationship. That does not, however, mean that R.J. has any idea where LeBron is headed this offseason.

Aaron C. Mansfield2941 days ago
LeBron James & Richard Jefferson
Sneakers

Former Teammate Believes Nike Connection Could Lead LeBron James to Portland

Win or lose in the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James has a massive free agency decision ahead of him this summer, and former teammate Richard Jefferson thinks his relationship with Nike could play a role.

Brandon Richard2966 days ago
Draymond Green itching to kick someone in the groin.
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Can Draymond Green, the NBA’s Best Trash Talker, Get in the Cavs’ Heads?

The right comment at the right moment can derail a game. Will Cleveland fall prey to the man with the biggest mouth in the league?

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