Christian Rich

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Jaden Smith
Music

Jaden Smith Drops 'Syre: The Electric Album'

Smith says his sophomore project was heavily inspired by advice he received from JAY-Z: "He said as I got older I would space out my verses more and I'd say more with less."

Joshua Espinoza2932 days ago
Christian Rich
Music

Premiere: Christian Rich Link With Denai Moore for "Good Things"

Christian Rich share their new song "Good Things."

edwinortiz3369 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Christian Rich's "High" f/ Vince Staples and Bia

This record is seriously turnt all the way up.

edwinortiz4111 days ago
Music

Premiere: Stream Christian Rich's Kitsune Sweet 16 Mix

The LA music experimenters made a sweet mix for our ears.

James Keith4275 days ago

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