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Babyface and Jon B. Reunite to Revive ’90s R&B on ‘Cadillac Chronicles’

How a surprise ‘Someone to Love’ performance, Kenny G and The Whispers turned one ‘Cadillac Chronicles’ taping into a masterclass in ’90s R&B history.

Babyface Reunites with Jon B. on the 'Cadillac Chronicles'
Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Babyface is taking fans back to one of R&B's most celebrated eras—and he didn't do it alone. During a standout appearance on The Cadillac Chronicles, the legendary singer, songwriter, and producer reunited with Jon B. for a live performance of their 1995 hit "Someone to Love," bringing one of the genre's defining collaborations to a whole new generation more than three decades after it first made waves with Gen Xers.

Hosted by Brian Freeman, the latest installment of the performance and interview series doubled as both a concert and a celebration of Babyface's career. Alongside appearances from Kenny G, The Whispers, and a reunion with Babyface's former group The Deele for "Two Occasions," one of the night's biggest moments came when Jon B joined his longtime mentor to revisit the duet that helped launch his career.

The performance carried extra significance given the pair's history. Babyface and then-wife Tracy Edmonds made Jon B the inaugural signing to Yab-Yum Records in the mid-1990s. While Jon B was wrapping up work on his debut album Bonafide, Babyface stepped in to co-write and lend vocals to "Someone to Love."

The single became Jon B's breakout hit, cracked the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10, and remains one of the defining slow jams of the decade. Babyface also wrote and produced Jon B's "Pretty Girl," while the two later collaborated on songs for other artists, including Toni Braxton.

Reflecting on that era in his interview, Babyface said the music scene thrived because artists were simply chasing great songs rather than trends. "Music was just flowing and everybody was just kind of... free to write what they felt," he said. "R&B was just... rich at that time."

He added that those records weren't confined to one audience, noting, "It wasn't just R&B. It was also pop music... those songs would also chart on the pop charts as well."

Looking back, he said, "We didn't know what we were doing other than just trying to make good music."

Even after decades at the top of the industry, Babyface said staying relevant means refusing to become stuck in the past. "Don't get stuck in thinking that your way is the only way," he explained. "Listen to everybody and listen to everything... even if you don't love it, try to understand it."

That mindset has kept him collaborating across generations, including a recent studio session with Detroit rapper Babyface Ray. "We were working together, and it was fun as hell," he said.

The legendary producer also offered advice for emerging artists navigating today's music business, arguing that social media has opened doors that once depended on radio programmers and label executives. "You don't have any gatekeepers anymore," Babyface said. "There's a much better chance for an artist to kind of break out without that kind of help."

Still, he emphasized that one thing hasn't changed: "It all comes down to... a great song... something that's catchy and something that moves people."

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