Reebok Question

The Reebok Question, launched in 1996, is a basketball sneaker crafted in collaboration with NBA icon Allen Iverson. The design features a contrasting toe cap and the signature "Question" logo on the heel, reflecting Iverson’s fearless playing style. The combination of leather and suede materials provides both durability and a textured look that distinguish it from other basketball shoes of its era. Collectors and sneaker enthusiasts often focus on original colorways like the "White/Blue/Red" and special edition releases tied to Iverson’s career milestones. The shoe’s presence in anniversary retros and limited drops keeps it connected to the 1990s basketball scene, where Iverson’s influence extended beyond the court into music and fashion trends.

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