Air Max Penny

The Air Max Penny is a basketball sneaker originally released in 1995 by Nike as the signature shoe for NBA star Penny Hardaway. It features visible Air Max cushioning, a clear window in the outsole, and bold colorways that reflect Hardaway’s smooth, versatile playing style. The shoe’s sculpted, aerodynamic silhouette and support wing set it apart from other models in Nike’s lineup, marking a key moment in basketball sneaker design. Its relevance traces back to the mid-90s, when the Air Max Penny bridged on-court performance with streetwear appeal, influencing the crossover culture of basketball and fashion. Collectors prioritize original and limited-edition releases, drawn to the shoe’s distinctive blend of futuristic aesthetics and functional innovation. Hardaway’s impact on the game and the sneaker’s standout design continue to fuel demand among vintage basketball sneaker enthusiasts.

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Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lil' Penny Release Date 685153 400 Main
Sneakers

New Nike Air Max Penny 1 Celebrates Lil' Penny

The 'Lil' Penny' Nike Air Max Penny 1 will release on June 30, 2018 for $160.

Brandon Richard3003 days ago
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Sneakers

Kicks of the Day: Nike Air Max Penny "Black/Game Royal"

Nike Air Max Penny "Black/Game Royal"

Rajah Allarey4282 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny 1 - Black/Royal

While there's been a lot of talk about the 'Orlando' colorway, it'll be another OG colorway of the Nike Air Max Penny 1 that gets the model's return underway next month.

Brandon Richard4286 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny Wolf Grey/Black-White

The latest colorway of the Air Max Penny is now available.

Sole Collector5546 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny Retro "Ripstop"

Stealth mode.

Russ Bengtson5605 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny Orlando Now Available

One of the most iconic basketball shoes of all time returns.

Sole Collector5607 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny Black/Club Purple

A new colorway of the Air Max Penny is on its way.

Sole Collector5696 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny I - "Orlando" - New Images

A close look at the 2011 "Orlando" Air Max Penny I retro, due out early next year.

Brandon Richard5750 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny I Retro - Spring 2011

The Air Max Penny I returns next spring.

Brandon Richard5876 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Max Penny I Returning In 2011

The Penny I is returning in 2011 and the Orlando colorway is not the only one.

Sole Collector5932 days ago
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