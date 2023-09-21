MSCHF's Pump-Covered Reebok Collab Drops Soon

Brooklyn creative collective MSCHF is partnering with Reebok for a sneaker collaboration based on the Pump Omni Zone 2 retro model, sources with knowledge of the upcoming release tell Complex. MSCHF’s Reebok project, shown here, consists of two colorways of Reebok Pumps that are overloaded with extra Pump devices across the upper.

The MSCHF x Reebok Pumps are expected to release this month, sources say.

Reached via email, both MSCHF and Reebok declined to comment.

MSCHF’s increasingly robust footwear business has for years included custom versions of existing shoes, like its infamous Satan-themed Air Max 97s that prompted a lawsuit from Nike, and its own cartoony designs, like the inescapable Big Red Boots. However, the Pumps made together with Reebok mark the first time it’s landed an actual collaboration with a sneaker brand.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 was made famous in 1991 by the Boston Celtics point guard Dee Brown, who wore the shoes while soaring through the air with a no-look dunk that made him that year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. Brown highlighted the shoes before his dunks, pausing each time to pump up his Reeboks and giving the brand one of its most iconic on-court moments.

UPDATE (09/21): MSCHF has officially unveiled its Reebok Pump Omni Zone II collab this week with the help of Brown and his son, Anakin. The project will include two colorways of the retro hoops model, and as seen with the previous leaks, the shoes are equipped with nine functional Pumps throughout the upper. The draw for a chance to buy the sneakers will be open on Sept. 24 at MSCHF.com and via the MSCHF app for one hour only. The sneakers will be released on Sept. 27 for $250 each.