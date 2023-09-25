MSCHF, Reebok, and Dee Brown Take the Pump to Absurd New Extremes

Dee Brown, the former Boston Celtic and Dunk Contest icon who won that competition in 1991 with an emphatic slam while shielding his eyes in the crook of his elbow, didn’t originally intend for it to go that way. The move that he’s famous for was a literal last-minute improvisation.

“I never practiced that dunk,” Brown says, reminiscing on that NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte, “so the first time I did it was at that contest.”

Brown had planned for a windmill dunk. He also planned to incorporate his sneaker sponsor, Reebok, by wearing a hat from the brand and using it in the dunk. He wanted to take off into the air, tip his hat to the crowd, put it back on his head, and crank his long arm all the way around while flushing the ball home.

The NBA, which barred props from the Dunk Contest back then, did not want that. Someone from the league snatched the hat right before Brown approached the court for his final dunk.

“You can’t use promotional material,” Brown remembers being told. “You can’t use a hat.”

He had to pivot in the span of 25 seconds. Ten different moves went through his mind. Brown decided on a no-look dunk, a feat of supreme confidence that suggested any ball he held was destined to find the bottom of the net. He still made room for Reebok, pausing before his attempts to pump up the Reebok Omni Zone 2 sneakers he wore.