Reebok Classic

Reebok Classic, launched in 1983 with the introduction of the Reebok Classic Leather, became a defining sneaker in 1990s hip-hop culture. The shoe's signature features include a full-grain leather upper, the iconic Reebok Vector logo, and foam cushioning, which contributed to its popularity onas a lifestyle staple. Key collaborations, such as the 2016 partnership with Kendrick Lamar, reinforcing its status within streetwear circles. The Reebok Classic line also includes models like the Club C and Workout Plus, each maintaining the brand’s commitment to heritage and performance. Available globally through retailers like Foot Locker and select boutiques, the Classic remains a staple for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate its blend of retro design and functional durability, solidifying its place in sneaker history and contemporary fashion.

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