Record Stores

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Vinyl earns biggest sales week since 1991
Music

Vinyl Earns Biggest Sales Week Since 1991

Vinyl earned its biggest sales week in three decades, as Americans bought 2.11 million vinyl records in the week ending on December 23, 'Billboard' reports.

Brad Callas1661 days ago
Move The Record
Music

Independent Record Stores Around The World Combine For New Live Streaming Event 'Move The Record'

The first edition will take place across Friday July 3 and Saturday July 4 consisting of 2 x 12-hour streaming broadcasts.

James Keith2215 days ago
Sunrise Records Replace 70 HMV Stores
Music

Sunrise Records Will Take Over 70 HMV Locations

Independent music retailer Sunrise Records has struck a massive deal to take over 70 HMV locations across Canada.

jayemkayem3427 days ago
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Music

Watch Chance the Rapper Go Record Shopping and Hand Out Free CDs in Chicago

Chance the Rapper picked up some albums at Reckless Records and handed them out in Chicago.

Corbin Reiff3625 days ago
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Pop Culture

Why Other Music is NYC's Best Record Store

There are very few record stores remaining in New York City. Find out why this one is indisputably the best.

Drew Avery4474 days ago
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Pop Culture

Requiem For a Record Store

Chairman Mao muses on NYC's vanishing record stores.

Chairman Mao4837 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Gary Wilkerson of Earwaxx Records (Kansas City)

The city's finest stop for rock records.

Jaeki Cho5532 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Justin Sowers of Guestroom Records (Oklahoma City)

A pizza delivery boy turned record store bawse. Peep game.

Jaeki Cho5539 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with John Timmons of ear X-Tacy Records (Louisville)

A congenial vinyl advocate carries on this longstanding record locale.

Jaeki Cho5546 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Jenkins Boyd of Doc's Records & Vintage (Fort Worth)

This Texas shop is as quirky as its owner.

Jaeki Cho5553 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Scott Wishart of Lunchbox Records (Charlotte)

This North Carolina spot has an indie punk rock enclave worth checking for.

Jaeki Cho5560 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Paul Epstein of Twist & Shout (Denver)

Check out this spacious music retailer in the heart of Colorado.

Jaeki Cho5567 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Reed Lappin of In Your Ear Records (Boston)

We prefer this dusty alternative to the Bean's other organized record bins.

Jaeki Cho5574 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Neal Becton (Washington DC)

Check out this hole-in-the-wall record haven in our nation's capital.

Jaeki Cho5581 days ago

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