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claybass

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Joined April 2012 | 39 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Complex Bonnaroo Survival Guide

This guide is your surefire ticket to enjoying Bonnaroo to the fullest and making it out unscathed.

claybass4117 days ago
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Musicians Who Are Using Tech to Change the Industry

These innovative artists are using tech to change the music game.

claybass4151 days ago
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The Coachella Chronicles: Unsung Stories of Success From the Desert

The artists on this list are part of an elite group that has ridden their respective careers to Coachella and beyond.

claybass4180 days ago
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Take a Tour of New York With Jey Perie

Kinfolk creative director Jey Perie dishes on some of his favorite spots in New York City.

claybass4186 days ago
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About Face: Denver's Colby Brown

Photographer Colby Brown discusses his grooming habits, the city of Denver, and the meaning of success.

claybass4250 days ago
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Is the Internet Really a Record Store’s Enemy? 5 Shops on Existing in the Digital Age

We spoke with five record store owners to get their thoughts on staying relevant in the digital age.

claybass4296 days ago
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10 Things You Didn't Know About Bleachers

Get to know one the hottest bands in the game right now.

claybass4318 days ago

By Hand: The Art of Collaboration

It takes more than strength in numbers to achieve artistic greatness.

claybass4391 days ago
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On the Rise: What’s Up in the Los Angeles Music Scene

You know musical legends like 2Pac, Snoop, and Dre. Now, meet the new generation of Los Angeles artists on the rise.

claybass4400 days ago
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On the Rise: What’s Up in the Philadelphia Music Scene

When it comes to homegrown musical talent, Philadelphia ranks toward the top of the list. Take these up-and-coming artists for example.

claybass4401 days ago
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On the Rise: What’s Up in the Baltimore Music Scene

Some of the hottest up-and-coming musicians hail from the great city of Baltimore.

claybass4403 days ago
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On the Rise: What’s Up in the Detroit Music Scene

American music wouldn't be the same without Detroit's contributions.

claybass4405 days ago

By Hand: The Versatility of Metal

Garry Alderman of Method Bicycle explains that steel, which most people associate with unyielding strength, is a surprisingly versatile material.

claybass4406 days ago
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On the Rise: What’s Up in the Memphis Music Scene

The "Birthplace of the Blues" is brimming with up-and-coming musicians.

claybass4409 days ago
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10 Insane Water Parks You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

These crazy parks will blow you out of the water, literally.

claybass4410 days ago
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By Hand: Taking Ink Design Beyond the Notebook

Tattoo/letter stylist Big Sleeps and multi-disciplinarian artist Caesar Perez reflect on their inspirations, motivations, and the true meaning of craft.

claybass4417 days ago

Interview: Giorgio Moroder Thinks Hologram Popstars are the Future of Electronic Music

The 74-year-old composer still gets excited by talking computers, vinyl and technology.

claybass4426 days ago
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Interview: Neneh Cherry Loves Kelela, Madlib, Is Also the Coolest Woman on the Planet

The jazz-cat-level cool artist returns to the States to perform the freeform tunes of her recent record, 'Blank Project.'

claybass4426 days ago

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