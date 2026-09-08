Drew Avery Portrait

Drew Avery

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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Everything You Need to Throw an Epic House Party

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to host a successful house party.

Drew Avery4202 days ago
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The Best Wingmen (And Wingwomen) in Film History

Every good movie has an equally good wingman in it. Here's proof.

Drew Avery4286 days ago
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10 Forward-Thinking Entrepreneurs Based in Detroit

The entreprenurial spirit of Detroit is alive and well, as evident by the success of these business creators and community builders.

Drew Avery4308 days ago
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Businesses That Are Putting Detroit Back on the Map

Detroit is making a comeback in a major way thanks to these innovative businesses.

Drew Avery4322 days ago
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The 10 Most Badass Alien Killers in Hollywood History

For every bad movie alien on the loose, there's a more badass alien slayer on the hunt.

Drew Avery4404 days ago
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How to Go H.A.M. in NYC This Summer

How to Go H.A.M. in NYC This Summer

Drew Avery4448 days ago
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Dewer's Scotch Whisky and Freemans Team Up for Father's Day

Dewer’s Scotch Whisky and Freemans Sporting Club teamed up to create the perfect Father's Day gift.

Drew Avery4477 days ago
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10 Asian American and Pacific Islanders Who Blazed the Trail

10 Asian American and Pacific Islanders Who Blazed the Trail

Drew Avery4492 days ago
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Why Other Music is NYC's Best Record Store

There are very few record stores remaining in New York City. Find out why this one is indisputably the best.

Drew Avery4537 days ago

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