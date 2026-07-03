Featured
From UK rappers like Esdeekid and fakemink to Atlanta figures such as BunnaB and Pluto, these are the artists we expect to have a big year in 2026.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
There are the best teenage rappers of 2025, featuring figures like che, STAR BANDZ, UntilJapan, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Glokk40Spazz to Chicago's STAR BANDZ and VonOff1700, here are the rappers you need to be watching this year.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Here's who you should keep an eye on this year.Jessica Mckinney