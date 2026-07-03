Rappers To Watch

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Canadian artists to watch 2023
Music

20 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2023

These are Complex Canada’s picks for the artists to watch in 2023. It’s never been tougher to identify Canadian artists bubbling up, but the talent is there.

Erik Leijon1253 days ago
rappers to watch 2023 lead image
Music

20 Rappers to Watch in 2023

Complex compiled a list of 20 rappers we believe you should be paying attention to in 2023—from Lola Brooke and Monaleo to Bandmanrill and Luh Tyler.

Jordan Rose1262 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2021
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2021

Complex's picks for the rising rappers you need to look out for in 2021, including $NOT, Morray, Rubi Rose, CJ, Hotboii, and more.

Eric Skelton2005 days ago
Rappers To Watch In 2020
Music

Rappers to Watch in 2020

From 2KBABY to Pop Smoke to Rod Wave, these are the 25 up and coming rappers you need to look out for in 2020.

Eric Skelton2376 days ago
Rappers to watch in 2019
Music

20 Rappers to Watch in 2019

From ALLBLACK to Yungeen Ace, Melii, and Lil TJay, these are 20 up-and-coming rap artists to watch out for in 2019.

Kiana Fitzgerald2732 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App