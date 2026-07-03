Featured
Moneybagg Yo is being sued by a woman who says she spent millions helping him keep up appearances.Shawn Setaro
"Tha Carter V" Is Already A ClassicErnest Baker
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
JP THE WAVY, who broke out with a viral hit in 2017, continues to build an undeniable presence in music and fashion nearly a decade later.Trace William Cowen