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Lizzo Pens Personal Essay Saying Plus-Sized Women Are 'Being Erased' Due to Ozempic Boom
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says Plus-Sized Women Are Being 'Erased' Due to Ozempic Boom

The Grammy winner opened up about how the rise of GLP-1 drugs is changing visibility for women who look like her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
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Music

How Andre 3000 Paved the Way for Weirdo Rap

Never forget the pioneers. Before Troy Ave called out Kendrick, Andre 3000 was the original "weirdo."

OrNah4466 days ago
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Music

IMO, Bro: Remembering '90s Hip-Hop As It Was

Who had the best rap album of the '90s? It matters, but it's not *all* that matters. A closer look at experience vs. knowledge.

OrNah4467 days ago
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Music

Iggy Azalea's "The New Classic" Isn't Really

Skew it on the bar-b: A review of Australian-American Iggy Azalea's "The New Classic," an unusual record.

OrNah4469 days ago
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Music

We're Just Being Honest: Why You Should Still Care About Future

Future's "Honest" drops into the world Future created. But can his art live up to his influence?

OrNah4474 days ago
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Los Angeles vs. Atlanta: Who Runs Hip-Hop In 2014?

Both ATL and the City of Angels are flourishing in '14, but which city is really on top? Los Angeles vs. Atlanta.

OrNah4483 days ago
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Music

Do You Actually Want Your Favorite Rapper to Blow Up?

When a rap fan's favorite rapper blows up, it might not be as great of an outcome as it once seemed.

OrNah4488 days ago
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Music

The Audacity of "Big Homie": A Reminder That Puff Daddy Is-and Always Has Been-a Great Rapper

"Don't be afraid to get old, man...you may learn some sh*t. You may know some sh*t. You may see some sh*t."

OrNah4491 days ago
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Music

Not a Biter I'm a Writer? The Phenomenon of Swagger Jacking

Thirty-five years after "Rappers Delight," there are still innovators and emulators. A look at what biting means in 2014. Every day a new rapper pops up.

OrNah4509 days ago
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Music

How Hip-Hop at SXSW Changed Since 2000

Hip-Hop has had a presence at South By Southwest for a long time, but my how things done changed. Here's a look at how rap has evolved at the festival over the last 14 years.

Sergio Ornelas4512 days ago
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Music

YG Makes a Grab for Hip-Hop Royalty at the "My Krazy Life" Release Party

Get a preview of the rising L.A. star's big debut.

krame014529 days ago
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Music

Jordan Davis Was the Victim of A Murderer, Not Rap Music

The press calls it the "loud music trial." That's not what this is about.

Damon Young4534 days ago
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Music

Why Fabolous Is The Best Mixtape Rapper Ever

Being the best mixtape rapper doesn't mean what you think it does.

Damon Young4544 days ago
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Music

2009 Was the Best Year for Rap Mixtapes Ever

No really: The year after DJ Drama was busted, before the implosion of Kim Dotcom's MegaUpload empire, 2009 was the best year for rap mixtapes ever.

OrNah4553 days ago

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