Sergio Ornelas Portrait

Sergio Ornelas

Joined July 2014 | 28 posts
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Latest Stories

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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

A look at the week's very best mixtape cuts and loosies.

Sergio Ornelas4563 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

A fresh round of #DeepCuts to start your weekend.

Sergio Ornelas4570 days ago
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Deep Cut: Wes Fif f/ Ill Essense "Live This Life"

Moving beyond rave-rap with Wes Fif.

Sergio Ornelas4573 days ago

Deep Cut: Mestizo f/ DoseOne "Turning Tables"

Late '90s underground rappers unite for the first time.

Sergio Ornelas4574 days ago
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How Hip-Hop at SXSW Changed Since 2000

Hip-Hop has had a presence at South By Southwest for a long time, but my how things done changed. Here's a look at how rap has evolved at the festival over the last 14 years.

Sergio Ornelas4575 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your listening pleasure.

Sergio Ornelas4577 days ago
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Deep Cut: P Wild f/ Young Moe and Oochie "Savage"

The bounciest song ever called "Savage."

Sergio Ornelas4581 days ago
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Deep Cut: Killa Kyleon "Black History Month"

Bringing back balance to the game.

Sergio Ornelas4581 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your viewing pleasure

Sergio Ornelas4584 days ago

Deep Cut: D. Bledsoe "Move That Dope"

D. Bledsoe flips Future's familiar anthem in a new way.

Sergio Ornelas4586 days ago
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Deep Cut: The Worlds Freshest f/ Fiend and Juvenile "On My Job"

Fiend brings it on the latest cut from The Worlds Freshest.

Sergio Ornelas4588 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear

Before you start your weekend, look back on this week's #DeepCuts.

Sergio Ornelas4591 days ago
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Deep Cut: Apollo Kidd f/ Bloody Jay and Tarxan "Hard Way"

"Hard Way" goes hard.

Sergio Ornelas4592 days ago

Deep Cut: Rapid Ric f/ Doughbeezy, Paul Wall, Fiend, and Mookie Jones "Get Loaded"

The newest release from Rapid Ric's "Intervention Episode 2."

Sergio Ornelas4593 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

Celebrate Valentine's Day with this new collection of #DeepCuts

Sergio Ornelas4598 days ago
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Deep Cut: King Louie "Again"

Not new, but definitely slept on.

Sergio Ornelas4601 days ago
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Deep Cut: Iceberg "Here We Go Again"

Miami rapper Iceberg has got one.

Sergio Ornelas4602 days ago
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Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear

February begins with a new round of #DeepCuts.

Sergio Ornelas4606 days ago

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