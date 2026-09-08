Sergio Ornelas
Latest Stories
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
A look at the week's very best mixtape cuts and loosies.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
A fresh round of #DeepCuts to start your weekend.
Deep Cut: Wes Fif f/ Ill Essense "Live This Life"
Moving beyond rave-rap with Wes Fif.
Deep Cut: Mestizo f/ DoseOne "Turning Tables"
Late '90s underground rappers unite for the first time.
How Hip-Hop at SXSW Changed Since 2000
Hip-Hop has had a presence at South By Southwest for a long time, but my how things done changed. Here's a look at how rap has evolved at the festival over the last 14 years.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your listening pleasure.
Deep Cut: P Wild f/ Young Moe and Oochie "Savage"
The bounciest song ever called "Savage."
Deep Cut: Killa Kyleon "Black History Month"
Bringing back balance to the game.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
All the week's #DeepCuts compiled in one place for your viewing pleasure
Deep Cut: D. Bledsoe "Move That Dope"
D. Bledsoe flips Future's familiar anthem in a new way.
Deep Cut: The Worlds Freshest f/ Fiend and Juvenile "On My Job"
Fiend brings it on the latest cut from The Worlds Freshest.
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need to Hear
Before you start your weekend, look back on this week's #DeepCuts.
Deep Cut: Apollo Kidd f/ Bloody Jay and Tarxan "Hard Way"
"Hard Way" goes hard.
Deep Cut: Rapid Ric f/ Doughbeezy, Paul Wall, Fiend, and Mookie Jones "Get Loaded"
The newest release from Rapid Ric's "Intervention Episode 2."
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
Celebrate Valentine's Day with this new collection of #DeepCuts
Deep Cuts: Under-the-Radar Jams You Need To Hear
February begins with a new round of #DeepCuts.