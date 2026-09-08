Damon Young Portrait

Damon Young

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

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Why It Sucks To Be A Rapper Like Rick Ross In 2014

It ain't easy being the Bawse.

Damon Young4580 days ago
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On Nicki Minaj's "Lookin' Ass N*****" and the Male Response Song

Brave defenders of masculinity, or merely insecure?

Damon Young4585 days ago
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Jordan Davis Was the Victim of A Murderer, Not Rap Music

The press calls it the "loud music trial." That's not what this is about.

Damon Young4596 days ago
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Why Fabolous Is The Best Mixtape Rapper Ever

Being the best mixtape rapper doesn't mean what you think it does.

Damon Young4606 days ago
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When DMX Fights George Zimmerman, We All Lose

Nothing good will come of this.

Damon Young4607 days ago
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Drunk Off Power: Who's Bigger, Jay Z or Beyoncé?

Using a v. scientific method to definitively determine who runs the Carter household.

Damon Young4612 days ago
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Hey Young World: You Don't Have to Be a Kid To Fall In Love With Hip-Hop, But It Sure Helps

If you started listening to rap today instead of back when...would you still be a fan? Looking at how nostalgia shapes our taste.

Damon Young4628 days ago
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Get Ready To Hate-Watch Ryan Seacrest's Female White Rapper Reality Show

The man who brought you <em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</em> is at it again.

Damon Young4630 days ago
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2013: The Year The Rap Nerds Finally, Totally, Took Over

Rap nerds have been a thing for a while now, but 2013 was the year it became obvious that the nerds were running the show now.

Damon Young4655 days ago
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On The Agony of Making Year End Lists

Think it's easy to make a Best Albums list? Think again.

Damon Young4664 days ago
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Me, My Selfie, and I: Kanye West In the Age of Narcissism

A look at Kanye West (and ourselves) in the age of narcissism. Or is it narcissism in the age of Kanye West? (And ourselves!)?

Damon Young4685 days ago
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Superman or Clark Kent? Miley Cyrus Is Hip-Hop's Reckoning

Superman or Clark Kent? What Miley Cyrus means to hip-hop: Taking a much closer look at the Miley Cyrus phenomenon.

Damon Young4727 days ago

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