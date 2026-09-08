Damon Young
Latest Stories
Why It Sucks To Be A Rapper Like Rick Ross In 2014
It ain't easy being the Bawse.
On Nicki Minaj's "Lookin' Ass N*****" and the Male Response Song
Brave defenders of masculinity, or merely insecure?
Jordan Davis Was the Victim of A Murderer, Not Rap Music
The press calls it the "loud music trial." That's not what this is about.
Why Fabolous Is The Best Mixtape Rapper Ever
Being the best mixtape rapper doesn't mean what you think it does.
When DMX Fights George Zimmerman, We All Lose
Nothing good will come of this.
Drunk Off Power: Who's Bigger, Jay Z or Beyoncé?
Using a v. scientific method to definitively determine who runs the Carter household.
Hey Young World: You Don't Have to Be a Kid To Fall In Love With Hip-Hop, But It Sure Helps
If you started listening to rap today instead of back when...would you still be a fan? Looking at how nostalgia shapes our taste.
Get Ready To Hate-Watch Ryan Seacrest's Female White Rapper Reality Show
The man who brought you <em>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</em> is at it again.
2013: The Year The Rap Nerds Finally, Totally, Took Over
Rap nerds have been a thing for a while now, but 2013 was the year it became obvious that the nerds were running the show now.
On The Agony of Making Year End Lists
Think it's easy to make a Best Albums list? Think again.
The Psychology of 400 Years of Racism: Why TDE Deserves the Benefit of the Doubt In Regards to Their Reaction to GQ's Article
You might not get it.
Me, My Selfie, and I: Kanye West In the Age of Narcissism
A look at Kanye West (and ourselves) in the age of narcissism. Or is it narcissism in the age of Kanye West? (And ourselves!)?
Superman or Clark Kent? Miley Cyrus Is Hip-Hop's Reckoning
Superman or Clark Kent? What Miley Cyrus means to hip-hop: Taking a much closer look at the Miley Cyrus phenomenon.