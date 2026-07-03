Rachel Zegler

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Walt Disney Pictures
Pop Culture

Disney Shares Special Look of 'Snow White' Song "Waiting On a Wish"

Sung by Rachel Zegler, "Waiting On a Wish" is written by duo Pasek and Paul.

Jaelani Turner-Williams568 days ago
y2k cast is pictured
Pop Culture

A24's 'Y2K' Trailer Hilariously Imagines Start of Millennium Going Much Differently

One of the year's best comedies imagines high school friends battling for survival after society's deepest new millennium fears come true.

Trace William Cowen696 days ago
Screenshot from trailer for 'The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'
Pop Culture

Here's the Debut Trailer for 'The Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' prequel features a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Jose Martinez1176 days ago
Rachel Zegler attends premiere of 'Shazam!'
Pop Culture

Rachel Zegler Addresses 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Criticism: 'It’s Just Cool to Hate on Fun Nowadays’ (UPDATE)

Star Rachel Zegler and director David F. Sandberg have both weighed in on the discourse surrounding the DC sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods.'

Brad Callas1215 days ago
Screenshot from 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'
Pop Culture

Here's a First Look at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

A first look at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,' the prequel to the film trilogy, aired prior to the 2022 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards.

Jose Martinez1502 days ago
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Rachel Zegler attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022
Pop Culture

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Says She Didn’t Get Oscars Invite, Hopes for ‘Last-Minute Miracle’ (UPDATE)

After a fan told Zegler in the comments that they “can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night,” she joking hit back with “sweatpants."

Brenton Blanchet1579 days ago
Mike Faist, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno attend SiriusXM's Town Hall
Pop Culture

'West Side Story' Cast Respond to Questions About Ansel Elgort Sexual Assault Allegation

The leading female cast of Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' addressed the sexual assault allegation made against their co-star Ansel Elgort.

Joe Price1631 days ago
Rachel Zegler attends Disney Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "West Side Story"
Pop Culture

Rachel Zegler Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Reenacting Britney Spears’ Tweets About Jamie Lynn

The Golden Globe-winning actress apologized after she faced criticism for posting a video in which she read Britney Spears' tweets in a dramatic way.

Brenton Blanchet1641 days ago

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