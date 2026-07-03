Featured
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.Trace William Cowen
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez