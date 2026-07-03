Marvel Rivals

A new video game from Marvel Games and the good folks over at NetEase. From classic origin stories to gritty modern arcs, these ranked Daredevil comics will give you the perfect backstory before diving into Marvel Rivals. From classic origin stories to gritty modern arcs, these ranked Daredevil comics will give you the perfect backstory before diving into Marvel Rivals.

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