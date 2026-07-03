From classic origin stories to gritty modern arcs, these ranked Daredevil comics will give you the perfect backstory before diving into Marvel Rivals.Devin Nealy
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From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
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