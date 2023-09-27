Memphis Bleek Jokes He Wanted to 'F*ck Up' Just Blaze After Cam'ron, Fabolous Got "Oh Boy" and "Breathe"

Memphis Bleek has revealed he wanted to put his hands on Just Blaze for giving up the beats for some of the biggest hip-hop records of the early 2000s.

During his Drink Champs interview that aired last week, the Brooklyn native recalled Just Blaze giving away beats that he wanted to rap on. Bleek had already rapped on several beats produced by the legendary beatsmith, but a pair of Grammy-nominated singles from Cam'ron ("Oh Boy") and Joe Budden ("Pump It Up"), as well as Fabolous' top ten Billboard Hot 100 hit ("Breathe"), were the songs he wished were sent to him.

On speaking about "Oh Boy," Bleek said, "That's cool he did do that, and I always want to fuck him up for that [laughs]. But I can't, that's my brother. I love him. N***as trying to say I passed up on 'Oh Boy,' you out your 'Oh Boy' fucking mind. Fuck out of here. I would have hit you in the head with an 'Oh Boy.'"

He continued, "First what? I had it first when Cam'ron first rapped on it. Just like I ain't never like the fact he gave Budden's 'Pump It Up' too. Fuck outta here, yo n***a you don't give shit like that away, and I never liked the fact he gave Fab, that other shit...' Breathe.' I was sick on that too."