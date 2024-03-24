Rodney O Says Metro Boomin Approached Him to Clear Sample for "Like That"

Rodney O, the producer behind “Everlasting Bass,” which Metro Boomin sampled on We Don’t Trust You, said Metro reached out to him for approval before using it on the song "Like That."
During an interview on the radio station 93.5 KDAY, Rodney explained how Metro contacted him to approve the sample on the song, which features Kendrick Lamar.
“The record company hit me up, and they sent me an email saying they wanted to use it, and they sent me a sample for me to approve," he said.
Rodney O explained he approved the sample, but he didn’t get to hear Lamar’s verse as the version he received cut off before the now infamous verse.
According to Rodney, Metro has always been a fan as he sampled his record “Nobody Disses Me” on his collaborative album Savage Mode II with 21 Savage.
“Like That” has been making waves thanks to Lamar’s verse, in which he seemingly takes aim at J. Cole, Drake.
"Yeah, get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps, referencing Drake and Cole's 2023 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper off For All the Dogs.
"Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me / N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that," Kendrick raps in the track. "And your best work is a light pack / N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack' / N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried / That's a K with tall these nines, he go' see Pet Sematary / N***a, bum."