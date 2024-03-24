Rodney O Says Metro Boomin Approached Him to Clear Sample for "Like That"

Rodney O, the producer behind “Everlasting Bass,” which Metro Boomin sampled on We Don’t Trust You , said Metro reached out to him for approval before using it on the song "Like That."

During an interview on the radio station 93.5 KDAY, Rodney explained how Metro contacted him to approve the sample on the song, which features Kendrick Lamar.

“The record company hit me up, and they sent me an email saying they wanted to use it, and they sent me a sample for me to approve," he said.

Rodney O explained he approved the sample, but he didn’t get to hear Lamar’s verse as the version he received cut off before the now infamous verse.

According to Rodney, Metro has always been a fan as he sampled his record “Nobody Disses Me” on his collaborative album Savage Mode II with 21 Savage.