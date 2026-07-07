Prhyme

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Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex often hosts some of hip-hop's best lyricists to spit rapid fire rhymes for the culture. From Meek Mill and Joe Budden to Vince Staples and Vic Mensa to Papoose and Black Thought, here are the best Funk Flex freestyles.
Khal

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Royce
Music

Exclusive: Royce da 5'9" Reveals Cover Art and Tracklist for 'Book of Ryan'

Royce da 5'9" calls 'Book of Ryan' his "greatest piece of work."

edwinortiz3045 days ago
royce
Music

Watch Royce da 5'9" Drop Fire Bars on Funk Flex With DJ Premier

DJ Premier and Royce da 5'9" enter Ciroc Studios to deliver an impressive freestyle.

NoraGrayceOrosz3060 days ago
PRhyme
Music

2 Chainz Joins PRhyme on New Collab "Flirt"

Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier's latest single as PRhyme sees them teaming up with 2 Chainz.

Joe Price3062 days ago
Music

PRhyme & Joey Bada$$ Connect On "Golden Era"

Joey Bada$$ joins the veterans.

Jay Balfour3879 days ago
Music

DOOM & Phonte Join PRhyme On "Highs And Lows"

PRhyme enlist DOOM and Phonte for a new deluxe edition bonus track.

Jay Balfour3894 days ago
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Music

Premiere: PRhyme and Logic Unleash a 7-Minute Version of "Mode"

Catch PRhyme at Gramercy Theatre on Oct. 13.

Lauren Nostro3943 days ago
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Music

Here's Part Four of PRhyme's "Raiders of the Lost Art" Documentary

Their self-titled album is available on PRhyme Records.

edwinortiz4243 days ago
Music

Here's Part Three of PRhyme's "Raiders of the Lost Art" Documentary

Their collaborative album drops Dec. 9.

edwinortiz4248 days ago
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Music

Stream PRhyme's "PRhyme" Album

The album drops on December 9.

Zach Frydenlund4252 days ago
Music

Here's Part Two of PRhyme's "Raiders of the Lost Art" Documentary

DJ Premier and Royce da 5'9" give fans an inside look at their upcoming album.

edwinortiz4258 days ago
Music

Watch PRhyme's "Courtesy" Video

The new PRhyme album arrives on December 9.

Zach Frydenlund4259 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch PRhyme's Self-Titled Video Off Their Forthcoming Collaborative Album

Premo and Royce share the visuals for the title-track off "PRhyme."

edwinortiz4263 days ago
Music

Here's Part One of PRhyme's "Raiders of the Lost Art" Documentary

DJ Premier and Royce da 5'9" share a behind the scenes clip in anticipation of their collaborative album.

edwinortiz4266 days ago
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