Pop Culture

Donald Trump Claims Bill Maher Was 'Scared' During White House Dinner: 'He Was Extremely Nervous'

Recounting the experience on social media, the U.S. president claimed the TV host had "ZERO confidence."

(L-R) Donald Trump and Bill Maher.
MEGA/GC Images | Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Donald Trump has claimed that Bill Maher was "extremely nervous" when they dined together at a White House event organized by Kid Rock last year.

On Saturday (February 14), in a lengthy posted shared on Truth Social, the president reflected on the dinner, calling it a "total waste of time."

"T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed," wrote Trump. "He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a 'Vodka Tonic.'"

Trump continued on, alleging that Maher said to him: "I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared."

After the event, which Trump called a "great dinner," the president noted that Maher was previously "very respectful" on his Real Time show on HBO, but then claimed things changed.

"But then I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, 'Midnight Hammer,' Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on!" Trump added.

Trump’s post about the dinner follows Maher referencing it in an interview with Elex Michaelson, criticizing people who stopped watching his show after the dinner, branding them as "idiots."

"They’re always asking the wrong question, which is: How dare you have dinner with Donald Trump," Maher said. "The question should always have been what did I say after I had dinner with Donald Trump."

Maher has long been a critic of Trump and his antics. His latest jab at the president came after calling the White House "fucking hypocrites" due to the "rather lame" defense for racist videos depicting former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, as apes.

Related Stories

Donald Trump Jr. answers questions from reporters.
Pop Culture

Bill Maher Savagely Ridicules Donald Trump Jr. Over His Divorce

Maher delivers some ether to Donald Trump Jr. and his soon to be ex-wife, Vanessa.

Omar Burgess3107 days ago
Bill Maher
Pop Culture

Bill Maher Says Tokyo Olympics Are "Out-Woke-ing" The Oscars

In Real Time's return to HBO after a month-long break, Bill Maher said the Tokyo Olympics Are "out-woke-ing" the Oscars, and once again attacked cancel culture.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1875 days ago
Bill Maher
Life

Bill Maher Jokes About Being the Anonymous Conspiracy Theorist Leader 'Q'

Bill Maher has a secret to tell: He is actually "Q," the anonymous conspiracy theorist leader who says Donald Trump is actually working to take down pedophiles.

Victoria L. Johnson2960 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App