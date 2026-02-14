Donald Trump Claims Bill Maher Was 'Scared' During White House Dinner: 'He Was Extremely Nervous'

Donald Trump has claimed that Bill Maher was "extremely nervous" when they dined together at a White House event organized by Kid Rock last year. On Saturday (February 14), in a lengthy posted shared on Truth Social, the president reflected on the dinner, calling it a "total waste of time." "T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed," wrote Trump. "He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a 'Vodka Tonic.'"

Trump continued on, alleging that Maher said to him: "I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared." After the event, which Trump called a "great dinner," the president noted that Maher was previously "very respectful" on his Real Time show on HBO, but then claimed things changed. "But then I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, 'Midnight Hammer,' Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on!" Trump added. Trump’s post about the dinner follows Maher referencing it in an interview with Elex Michaelson, criticizing people who stopped watching his show after the dinner, branding them as "idiots." "They’re always asking the wrong question, which is: How dare you have dinner with Donald Trump," Maher said. "The question should always have been what did I say after I had dinner with Donald Trump."

Maher has long been a critic of Trump and his antics. His latest jab at the president came after calling the White House "fucking hypocrites" due to the "rather lame" defense for racist videos depicting former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, as apes.