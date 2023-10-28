Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection Releases in December

A partnership that extends back to 2004, Nike and OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital's Doernbecher Freestyle program has raised more than $33 million for the hospital since its inception. Tonight, six new patients have introduced their designs for Doernbecher Freestyle XIX.

This year's collection consists of the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Nike Dunk High, Nike Cortez, Nike Air Max 1'86, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Go FlyEase. The kids worked alongside volunteering Nike product experts, resulting in sneakers featuring intricate details, hidden messages, and unique colorways that represent their individual passions, life experiences, medical journeys, and relationships.

The first pairs from Freestyle XIX will be auctioned off with a wider release planned for December. All of the proceeds from the shoes and apparel benefit the hospital.