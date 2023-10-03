New 'Doernbecher' Air Jordan 3s Expected to Drop Next Month

Nike and the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital are once again gearing up for the release of their annual Doernbecher Freestyle collection, which consists of sneakers and apparel designed by young patients in the aforementioned hospital.

News of the collection was shared by leaker @Brandon1an on Twitter this week, where he revealed promotional photos and early info about the upcoming collection.

The images confirm that the six young patients tasked with designing the products for this year's Doernbecher Freestyle collection include Hugo Covarrubias Molina, Magey Bodily, Hailey Levya, Christopher Musquiz Jr., Garrett Amerson, and Sydney Little. Also revealed in the leaks are that the Air Jordan 3 and the Nike Dunk High will be among the sneakers featured in the collection, with the full lineup set to be revealed on Oct. 27. At the time of writing, images of the sneakers have yet to surface.

Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle program was first introduced in 2004 and thus far, the partnership has allowed over 100 young patients who are battling illnesses to design their own Nike and Jordan Brand shoes. It's also worth mentioning that sales from the collections have raised over $31 million for the hospital.

Release details for this year's Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection have yet to be announced. Check back soon for updates.