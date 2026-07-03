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If Sunday night was any indication, it might just end up being the biggest and wildest championship parade in American sports history after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. Pray for Philadelphia and the safety of its remaining street poles.Max Rappaport
From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.Jeff Smith
Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
Caleb Williams is on a roll. The Bills are contenders. Plus, a Texans vs. Steelers prediction.Complex Staff