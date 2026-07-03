Nick Foles

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Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports

Nick Foles Leaves Jacksonville Debut With Shoulder Injury (UPDATE)

Nick Foles' hopes of starting fresh in Jacksonville were cut short.

Xavier Hamilton2504 days ago
Nick Foles slings it before the NFC Wildcard Game against Chicago.
Sports

Nick Foles Signs Four-Year Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are currently ironing out a contract for QB Nick Foles, reportedly worth $22 million annually.

Gavin Evans2685 days ago
Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the NFC Divisional Playoff
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Players Defend Carson Wentz After 'Selfish' Report

They came to their quarterback's defense via Twitter.

Xavier Hamilton2734 days ago
nick foles
Sports

Nick Foles Lost a Shot At $1 Million With His Injury

Nick Foles' bruised ribs cost him an actual fortune.

Alex Galbraith2755 days ago
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Nick Foles accepts the award for Best Championship Performance.
Sports

Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Wins Best Championship Performance at 2018 ESPYs

Foles took home the award for Best Championship Performance over the Warriors’ Kevin Durant, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, and George Springer of the Astros.

Jose Martinez2920 days ago
Nick Foles Super Bowl MVP 2018
Sports

This Inspirational Nick Foles Quote Might Be the Best Thing to Come Out of the Super Bowl

Foles: "I might have just won a Super Bowl, but, hey, we still have daily struggles, I still have daily struggles."

Joshua Espinoza3083 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Prank Two Eagles Players Into Thinking Nick Foles Got Traded

Jimmy Kimmel tries to trick two Eagles players that their quarterback got traded after their historic Super Bowl win.

Victoria L. Johnson3083 days ago
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady.
Sports

Did Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Throw Shade With This Nick Foles Tweet?

Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan sent out a tweet about Nick Foles during Super Bowl LII that had everyone talking.

Chris Yuscavage3084 days ago

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