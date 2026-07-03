Featured
The Alberta-born First Nations model and activist is fighting to have more Indigenous people visible in Canada's entertainment landscape.Sumiko Wilson
The Canadian Algonquin/Métis filmmaker talks about her two disruptive projects premiering at TIFF this year.Patrick Mullen
Complex spoke with native organizers about Columbus' real history, and why we deserve an Indigenous Peoples Day.JohnnieJae
For Indigenous people, engaging in American politics can be full of contradictions and complexities.Tina Grandinetti